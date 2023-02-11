I do. And they are really nice to have in the wintertime. But right now I only have one color — pink. But I have found some other colors which I hope to buy for myself and others to enjoy when they see them. I must admit, it is a real love affair.

Yep, that’s right; I am talking about flowering plants again. Specifically, winter blooming and spring blooming Hellebore plants. Also known as Lenten or Christmas rose, they are nicknamed for their blooming seasons. For shade gardens, they are great performers. Amazingly, these below freezing temperatures have not affected my blooms at all and the foliage is low growing in an umbrella-shaped mass about one foot high with the blooms sprouting from the plant center.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.

