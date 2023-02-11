I do. And they are really nice to have in the wintertime. But right now I only have one color — pink. But I have found some other colors which I hope to buy for myself and others to enjoy when they see them. I must admit, it is a real love affair.
Yep, that’s right; I am talking about flowering plants again. Specifically, winter blooming and spring blooming Hellebore plants. Also known as Lenten or Christmas rose, they are nicknamed for their blooming seasons. For shade gardens, they are great performers. Amazingly, these below freezing temperatures have not affected my blooms at all and the foliage is low growing in an umbrella-shaped mass about one foot high with the blooms sprouting from the plant center.
Better yet, I haven’t found that any of our local wild critters have eaten any; including voles, groundhogs, mice, slugs, rabbits, or deer. Maybe they are indestructible. These hellebores are the earliest bloomers I have seen, along with winter jasmine in January before even daffodils or hyacinths which are now emerging in my gardens.
But I want more colors, so I started perusing catalogs and found some real beauties. Bluestone Perennials (bluestoneperennials.com) sells “Fire and Ice,” which has flowers of single white petals around a semi-double ruffled center with each petal trimmed in a pink picotee. They also have “Red Sapphire,” which has rich red flowers outlined with dark burgundy.
Whiteflower Farm (whiteflowerfarm.com) advertises “Honeymoon Mix,” which is a mix of pink, mahogany, white and light greenish yellow in single petalled flowers. Their double flowered mix is “Wedding Party,” which has similar arrays of colors.
If you can’t decide on which collection or individual colors to buy, Breck Bulbs (brecks.com) has combined the two mixes above into a “Harmonious Collection,” which sports some of both single and double flowers. Colors range from deep mahogany to yellow, pink and bicolors. Also, check your local garden center for their selections.
Hellebores are more exciting for shade gardens because of the plant breeding expertise of one man, Hans Hansen, who holds 179 U.S. plant patents and has also made improvements to hibiscus, heuchera, clematis, salvia and many other plants. He is the director of new plants at Walters Gardens in Zeeland, Michigan. Six of the hellebores in this collection are his development and are known for more erect and outward facing blooms on longer stems.
I have had my hellebores for around 12 years and they seem to thrive on my neglect and have endured our yearly bouts of drought. They also make excellent companions for my azaleas, ferns and hostas in the shady spots.
If you plant them this year, do not plant in spots that are sunny. They need a max of six hours of sunlight and not during the peak of the day. Early morning sunshine is best. This perennial actually does most of its growing in the cold winter and it needs at least six weeks of freezing temperatures to bloom nicely. Moist and well drained soil is good for them and a small amount of slow-release fertilizer in spring will help.
Once you have blooms, you can brighten your indoor winter days with cut blossoms in vases with the longer stemmed varieties or cut the shorter blooms and float them in a dish.
Soon, you too will be in love with your winter bloomers.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
