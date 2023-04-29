Tradition held true to form. There were darkened clouds after a thunderstorm, with threats of more to come. Have you guessed yet what event I’m talking about? It was the 29th annual High Point Oyster Roast benefitting the High Point Foundation of Family Service of the Piedmont.

This was the second year the event was held at the fabulous Congdon Yards. While last year the fresh oyster bar and one of the drink bars were set up in the courtyard, because of the anticipated continuing storm all was moved inside. Lin Amos, who originally conceived of the oyster roast, must be so proud that the event is still one of the most popular in High Point, so much so that the Greensboro Foundation also adopted Amos’ idea into a grand fundraiser.

