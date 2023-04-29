Tradition held true to form. There were darkened clouds after a thunderstorm, with threats of more to come. Have you guessed yet what event I’m talking about? It was the 29th annual High Point Oyster Roast benefitting the High Point Foundation of Family Service of the Piedmont.
This was the second year the event was held at the fabulous Congdon Yards. While last year the fresh oyster bar and one of the drink bars were set up in the courtyard, because of the anticipated continuing storm all was moved inside. Lin Amos, who originally conceived of the oyster roast, must be so proud that the event is still one of the most popular in High Point, so much so that the Greensboro Foundation also adopted Amos’ idea into a grand fundraiser.
This year’s co-chairs were two ladies I am very honored to know., Julie Samuels Hill and Alicia Hurley.
I can’t even remember when I first met Julie, but I imagine it was when she was the coordinator for the Pink Ribbon Luncheon.
I have followed her career from High Point Medical to Go Far to High Point University and now to Business High Point, where she serves as executive director of The Interchange.
This program is designed “to empower our city’s best, brightest and boldest to shake up the status quo and go anywhere they dream of going.” Way to go, Julie! Great to have Julie back in this column. It has been a while.
I just recently met Alicia Hurley, but it seems that I have known her much longer. After the pandemic, I decided I should start going to a fitness center. The new 02 Fitness opened very close to me, so I decided to take the plunge. I have always enjoyed exercise classes, so I went to my first Silver Sneakers class.
The also-fabulous Hurley was the instructor. I also take her core, yoga, and barre classes. Her high energy level and love of what she is doing is contagious (in a very good way). She makes everyone of every exercise level feel comfortable.
“If it hurts, don’t do it!” Of course, if it “burns” that is a different story. She tells stories of her four children, her chickens, and even sometimes her husband, Matt, as we stretch and do those reps. Hi to all my 02 exercise friends!
I should also recognize those who served on the committee. They were Allison Aldridge, Stephanie Beaver, Lee Boone, Donna Cumby, Sara Beth Davis, Stephanie Goldman, Will Moore, the wonderful John Paulin (Grassy Knoll) and Mark Penley. Cheers to Penley, who with his twin brother, Matt, and cousin Megan Oglesby is bringing men’s professional soccer to High Point, the Carolina Core. There are so many exciting things happening in High Point.
As is also the custom, the Pearls of the Oyster pre-party was held for major sponsors. Delicious hors d’oeuvres were passed as favorite adult beverages were in hand. Yes, I did my Mary Mingle, Donna Blakely! It wasn’t long before I spotted Chris Wynne, who serves as chair of Family Service of High Point Foundation.
As more sponsors gathered at the pre-party, Julie Hill introduced the two presenting sponsors, the Lenny Peters Foundation/Bethany Medical Center and Pinnacle Bank. John Joyce, global director for the Lenny Peters Foundation, mentioned this was the ninth year of sponsoring the Oyster Roast before he related the mantra of Dr. Lenny Peters, who was unable to attend: “For everybody who’s had the opportunity to amass great wealth and obtain a position of influence, it’s their duty to give back to the community that supports them and to care for the people who are in need.” Joyce added, “You are serving our most vulnerable people and oftentimes at the most critical times of their lives.” You may recall that Peters was the 2022 High Point recipient of the Julie B. Niles For Love of Family Award.
Robert Rogers, the Pinnacle Financial Partners area manager for Greater High Point, noted Pinnacle’s community commitment: “We give back to the community heavily, both financially and with our volunteer hours. Many of us also serve on nonprofit boards. We appreciate the opportunity to sponsor the Pearls Party. We appreciate what Family Service does in our community. High Point is a great giving community. Thanks for giving us this opportunity.”
Soon the Pearls Party morphed into the Oyster Roast. The oysters, both raw and roasted, were wonderful. It was fun to see Meredith Williams. Even though she sold Pepper Moon Catering a few years ago, she returns to help current owner Lee Staehly cater the Oyster Roast. This is one of Williams’ very favorite events. She makes the best seafood chowder ever, too! For those who are not oyster lovers, there was plenty of other food to choose from.
Raffle tickets were also hot items. Both of High Point’s premier jewelers, High Point Jewelers (Joe Hubay) and Simon Jewelers (Gary Simon), donated beautiful items for the raffles. Both are so generous in our community.
As I finished my oysters, I could hear the sounds of music coming from a nearby room. The band Sleeping Booty really had that room rocking. Even I got on the dance floor (no, not on a table). The dance floor was rocking so much it was hard to hear the pounding of the pouring rain amid the claps of thunder. Thank goodness for Congdon Yards!
While the oyster roast is such a wonderful time, I want to remind you of the work Family Service of the Piedmont and its High Point Foundation provide to our community.
Their support services provided with love and hope are offered in the areas of domestic violence, mental health, child abuse and financial stability.
It is so apropos that the website for Family Service is FSPCARES.com.
Family Service cares for our community, and in turn High Pointers care and support Family Service of the Piedmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.