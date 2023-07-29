HIGH POINT
A life in ministry was not always something the Rev. Frank Thomas pictured for himself.
As a teenager, he first felt a calling to serve but didn’t want to be labeled as a “preacher boy.”
It wouldn’t be till his early 20s that Thomas reluctantly gave in.
“It’s a tough business to be in that you have to always be positive, you have to always be smiling, you have to always have an encouraging word — even when your life is going to hell in a handbasket,” Thomas said.
Even if he didn’t necessarily like it at first, he had to accept it because his fear of God’s “wrath” was greater, he said.
“It was more not wanting to deal with the consequences of not doing it,” Thomas said. “I’ve always believed that if you follow God’s direction, you’ll never be led astray, so if you do what He said, you’ll be fine.”
Thomas, 59, currently serves as the only pastor for Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he has been preaching for the past 14 years.
Since COVID-19, Thomas said, he has seen pastors leaving the pulpit in greater numbers than before. Some of this, he believes, is due to the stresses ministers face.
Barna Research Group, which studies the roll of faith in America, wrote in late 2021 that its polling of pastors indicated “that U.S. pastors are currently in crisis and at risk of burnout,” with 38% considering quitting full-time ministry. The poll also found that only 35% of U.S. pastors considered themselves healthy.
Other High Point ministers share similar stories to Thomas’. God calls, and they agree to serve.
It’s this feeling or force that continues to drive them in their ministry despite its hardships, said the Rev. Willis Greene, the lead pastor for First United Methodist Church.
“I’ve given myself over to something larger than myself, and so while it’s a choice that I made freely, there is a yoke that I’ve submitted myself to that’s larger than I am,” Greene said.
Greene, 55, has served as a lead pastor across four Methodist churches in North Carolina over the past 25 years. Throughout her time, she has led congregations through mass changes, including a shift in how churches mission to non-Christians.
These instances of change and transition can cause high stress, she said.
“I always want to make it happen faster, but then I have to remind myself that change happens slowly,” Greene said. “People have to slowly come around to new ideas and new ways to approach ministry.”
In addition, Thomas said, changes in social media have sometimes made it easier for pastors to be grouped into a singular category, especially when a pastor does something “boneheaded.”
Thomas said that when this happens, he just tries to stay in his own lane and not carry other people’s baggage.
For the Rev. Jeff Patterson, the senior pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, the lack of consensus in American culture about what Christian faith looks like has also become more of a challenge.
Patterson, 61, has been working in ministry for 40 years. Today, he said, he has noticed more of a difference in how much general knowledge people have about Christianity. This has caused him to change the way he missions to people, he said.
“We’re in a culture where there’s a multiplicity of beliefs and convictions,” Patterson said. “You have to understand your context.”
Through each of these intense or stressful moments, each pastor said they have found their own way to decompress or reevaluate the situation.
Patterson said he’s persistent in maintaining a daily, private devotional, which he feels keeps him focused and grounded in his faith.
Greene takes on a variety of activities. She prioritizes self-care by seeing a counselor every week or regularly exercising. She also makes sure that she is receiving support from friends inside and outside of her church.
And Thomas makes sure to further his spiritual life while always trying to see the glass half-full.
“I know negative stuff happens,” Thomas said. “I just try not to dwell on it, and I don’t worry about things that I don’t have any control over.
Thomas said he doesn’t have a set date of when he will step down as a pastor. He, like Patterson and Greene, still believes he has work to do in his church and has a desire to continue preaching to others.
“I don’t always know what the end goal is,” Thomas said. “But I know I’m not done yet.”
