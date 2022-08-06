HIGH POINT — The name James Pearse Connelly probably doesn’t mean anything to you, but he’s a bit of a rock star in the demanding world of Hollywood production design.

High Point native McKenna Farlow — a 21-year-old rising senior at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where she’s in the School of Design & Production — can tell you all about him. She has spent much of the summer working a paid internship with Connelly at his Emmy Award-winning design firm, J.P. Connelly, in Los Angeles.

