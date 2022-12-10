DEAR READERS: I have long opposed the routine, inhumane practice of declawing cats. Now, I invite all readers to watch a video from the YouTube channel All About Cats, entitled “The Truth About Declawing Cats.”
From the video’s description:
“Unwanted scratching is a significant concern for many new cat owners, and for a good reason. Sharp kitty claws can make quick work of upholstered furniture, clothing and various surfaces in your home. It’s still fairly common for landlords to include a stipulation in the lease that any cats housed in the unit be declawed.
“The concept of declawing may sound simple, but the word itself is misleading. Declawing doesn’t just involve removing the cat’s claws — it’s an invasive procedure that involves amputating the entire first digit of your cat’s toes. In this week’s video, Dr. Sarah Wooten, DVM, CVJ, explains exactly how declawing surgery works and how it can affect your cat — both in the immediate aftermath and later in life. She also explores the subject of unwanted scratching and discusses humane methods for redirecting this behavior without subjecting your cat to a physically and mentally traumatic surgery.”
DEAR DR. FOX: Just this week, I came across this quote on a bookmark from the National Parks Conservation Association next to a photo of a wolf: “If all the beasts were gone, men would die from a great loneliness of spirit. For whatever happens to the beasts, soon happens to man. All things are connected.” — Chief Seattle, Suquamish and Duwamish chief If you have not seen it, I could mail the bookmark. — Rabbi Robert Rubin, Brick, New Jersey
DEAR RABBI RUBIN: Many thanks for sending me this famous quotation, which I have on a poster in our home. It is actually a sympathetic statement attributed to Chief Seattle, but which he never wrote or spoke! The myth of Seattle’s speech has been so pervasive that the Washington State Library issued a pamphlet in 1993 stating the facts: “The most important fact to note is that there is no verbatim transcript in existence,” wrote State Librarian Nancy Zussy. “All known texts are secondhand.”
One Anishinaabe statement I especially appreciate is from movie star Dan George, chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, who famously observed: “One thing to remember is to talk to the animals. If you do, they will talk back to you. But if you don’t talk to the animals, they won’t talk back to you; then you won’t understand, and when you don’t understand, you will fear; and when you fear, you will destroy the animals; and if you destroy the animals, you will destroy yourself.”
Send mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.
