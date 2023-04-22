The American flag stands strong with people holding hands over hearts as the Pledge of Allegiance is recited. Patriotism for our country, our freedom is front and foremost at the meetings of the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
As I look around the world, I think of the song that Lee Greenwood made famous, “God Bless the USA.” Do we as Americans need to be reminded of the lyrics? “And I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died who gave that right to me. And I’d gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today. ‘Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land. God Bless the U.S.A.” Kudos to the DAR for its continued dedication to the preservation of our history and patriotism. I felt privileged to attend the DAR meeting honoring the young award recipients of the American History Essay contest at the High Point Country Club.
This essay contest “encourages students to think more about the many different people, known and unknown, who were a part of the American Revolution, and perhaps even see themselves in the figures they write about.”
The theme was “Patriots of the American Revolution.” As stated by DAR, “These Patriots may be one of our famous Founders, an everyday man, woman, or child who supported the American Revolution in ways both large and small. Students must discuss how their chosen Patriot contributed to the founding of the nation. Essays will be judged for historical accuracy, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation, and the quality and scope of references, particularly the use of primary sources.”
Regent Suzie Phipps called the meeting to order as she introduced guest Debbie Baisley, DAR District V director, who presented the awards to the essay winners. Before the essays were read, Phipps spoke about one of the North Carolina patriots of the American Revolution. It always impresses me that each DAR member has traced their heritage back to one of these patriots.
Phipps told the story of Dr. Hugh Williamson, one of America’s founding fathers, a signatory to the U.S. Constitution and the oldest delegate from North Carolina. Brilliant, he was considered an international scholar. In addition to being a physician, he was a mathematician and even an astronomer. During the American Revolution, Williamson contributed his talents as physician and natural scientist to the American war effort. He was a friend of Ben Franklin, even conducting many of his electricity experiments with him. He wrote books on comets, stars and one on electric eels! Williamson was able to transform his scholarly pursuits into the political stage in championing the newly formed government. A great North Carolinian indeed, even though he later moved to New York.
As in the compelling life of Williamson so long ago, this is history made interesting. That is exactly what Vanessa Sullens, a Westchester Country Day teacher and recipient of the American History Teacher Award, does for her students. In accepting the honor, after thanking both Mary Keever, head of middle school and Cobb Atkinson, head of school, for nominating her, she said, “I discovered that teaching young children about the history of our country and our state is the ultimate form of storytelling. As I shared the stories of our past, I could help them see today’s world from a new perspective. One of the goals at Westchester is to help our students become lifelong learners, and this allows me to be a lifelong learner as well. I want my students to be informed citizens of our country. I teach my students how to learn and how to connect our past and present. I hope they leave my classroom with skills that help them understand, interpret and communicate the rich history of our country. I consider myself blessed to be in a position where I can share my love of learning and my love of history with my students. Thank you for this honor.” These students are certainly lucky to have her as a teacher.
One of her students, eighth-grader Helen Clodfelter, was a winner in this year’s American History Essay Contest. Helen was very impressive, writing a story centering on a family, their fears, their troubles and tribulations as the war raged.
This contest was established to encourage young people to think creatively about our nation’s great history and learn about history in a new light. DAR members Gloria Halstead, Sandy Gutosky and Regent Suzie Phipps served on the committee to make a team effort. Their mission was to assemble the informational packets, contact the schools, read, and evaluate each essay.
The high school winner was Abigail Merhoff, a junior who attends Wesleyan Christian Academy. She will go on to represent the Alexander Martin Chapter in the state competition. She highlighted women in the American Revolution whose contributions were often overlooked. Congratulations to Helen and Abilgail! Also congratulations to their schools, Westchester Country Day School and Wesleyan Christian Academy, for their encouragement to both their students and teachers to embrace our American history.
Sallie Bardelas told me that every November the Alexander Martin Chapter goes to the federal courthouse in Greensboro to congratulate and present pins to new U.S. citizens. They also provide refreshments after the ceremony and have been doing this for the past 20 years. She told me, “This ceremony is sooo very moving and one of my favorite things even to have a small part.” Sallie has missed only two ceremonies in the past 20 years.
On another patriotic note, her two grandchildren had the opportunity to tap the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia last summer. On this she told me, “To do this you must be a direct descendant of a signer of the Declaration of Independence. They were part of a group of 10 children and were on the waiting list for nine years! We had a great time.”
Yes, I am proud to be an American.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.