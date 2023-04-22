The American flag stands strong with people holding hands over hearts as the Pledge of Allegiance is recited. Patriotism for our country, our freedom is front and foremost at the meetings of the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

As I look around the world, I think of the song that Lee Greenwood made famous, “God Bless the USA.” Do we as Americans need to be reminded of the lyrics? “And I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died who gave that right to me. And I’d gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today. ‘Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land. God Bless the U.S.A.” Kudos to the DAR for its continued dedication to the preservation of our history and patriotism. I felt privileged to attend the DAR meeting honoring the young award recipients of the American History Essay contest at the High Point Country Club.

