I have grown roses for over 40 years and have tried them all, from hybrid teas, floribundas, miniatures and climbers, and I love them all. Currently, I am growing Knockout roses for their almost continuous long-blooming period through the warm months. Our house is seldom missing a vase of cut flowers of some type through the growing season.
New Varieties of Roses
If you love roses but don’t have the space for a rose garden, and if you like bouquets of them for vases in your home, look for a relatively new breed of roses called Veranda. Bred by Greenheart Farms in California, the plants are floribunda rose types. Better yet, for rose lovers who are limited in space, the roses can be grown in patio containers to grow bouquets for cutting. They are billed as frost tolerant, heat tolerant and fragrant. Veranda roses grow 2-3 feet high with a spread of 18-20 inches which is perfect for the patio. For bouquets, just walk to your patio or veranda and cut a vase full for the table centerpiece. With names like “Sunbeam,” “Jolie,” “Roxanne,” and “Brilliant” you will delight in their flower rewards in colors like pink, yellow, coral, peach and several bicolors. Visit your local garden center and ask for them.
Hostas
Green Hill Farm in Franklinton, NC, has been growing hostas for over 30 years and has introduced many exciting new cultivars that are sports or seedlings, as well as hybrids of other varieties. Bob Solberg owns the farm and is well known in the hosta industry and grower circles. If you want to visit them, the nursery is open for local retail sales for five or six specific dates beginning the middle of April each year and ending with an annual Memorial Day Open House. Get directions at their website http://www.hostahosta.com.
Unique Varieties
Here are some unique hostas described from their website catalog that have names that sound almost good enough to eat.
‘Curly Fries’ has agave-like long narrow leaves that are stiff, making it the most unique hosta to be introduced in years. It will grow nicely in half a day of sun. Its highly ruffled narrow leaves emerge yellow and then fade to near white. The scape is deep purple, topped with lavender flowers. It makes a great container plant or grows very well in the garden.
‘Strawberry Banana Smoothie’ is a hosta with a very bright, translucent yellow with bright red, not purple, petioles. According to Solberg, it makes a medium clump of “screaming yellow” foliage that holds that color well in morning sun and produces pretty lavender flowers in July and August. It makes a great container hosta that shows off its bright red petioles well.
Solberg describes ‘Beet Salad’ as “... beet red petioles and beet red scapes with rich purple flowers in July to be sure, but it also has a thin, beet red margin, if only one vein wide. This hosta has great pollen and does set red seed pods and appears to pass along the red margin. It is the first wave of the future of red hostas.”
‘Orange Marmalade’ has a breath-taking mound of heart-shaped blue leaves with a center that emerges bright yellow, then turns an orange-gold before becoming pale yellow or white depending on the amount of sun. Lavender flowers appear on stems in July and accent the beautifully variegated leaves all summer. An added use for hostas is to cut a few of the colorful leaves and put them in your bouquet of cut flowers for extra color and texture accents.
Even though I don’t have any of these varieties, I do have five other all different varieties in our landscape that we enjoy. From the pictures on the Green Hill Farm website, one of my favorites is “Smash Hit,” which has a wide blue-green margin on each leaf, with a bright yellow center. The center is said to turn orange and then whitish through the growing season. The only thing I have found wrong with hostas is that the local deer like them better than me and apparently for the deer, they ARE good enough to eat.
