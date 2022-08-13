HIGH POINT
If Coco isn’t already the most famous guinea pig in High Point, he’s about to be.
The 5-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig, who is owned by Gwen Ford — or does Coco actually own her? — recently set a world record for the most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute. He may even land himself a spot in the “Guinness World Records” book when the 2024 version is published.
“The people at Guinness say they’re big fans of Coco and they’d like to put him in the book, but they obviously don’t put every single world record in the book,” says Ford, a 48-year-old GIS analyst in the city of High Point’s transportation department. “We’ll see what happens.”
For now, Coco and Ford will have to settle for the handsome Guinness World Records certificate that showed up in the mail earlier this month, designating the prodigious pet as an “officially amazing” world record-holder.
So how did Coco make the journey from abandoned guinea pig to beloved pet to terrific trickster?
The journey actually began about a decade ago, before Coco was even born, when Ford adopted a guinea pig that a coworker no longer wanted. As she fell in love with the cute critter and learned more about guinea pigs, her interest in them grew. Before she knew it, she was fostering and even adopting guinea pigs from the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
That’s where she found Coco, or “Mr. C,” as Ford sometimes calls him.
“Within a year or two of getting Coco, I could see he was different from the other guinea pigs,” she recalls. “He was so active, always exploring the house and looking to do something.”
Around that same time, Ford found the Facebook page of a woman who’d been teaching tricks to her pets — her dog, her guinea pig, even her fish. Then she discovered an online trick certification program called “Do More With Your Dog!,” which certifies pets — not just dogs — that can perform feats from a list of 70 different tricks.
“They have you teach your pet all these different tricks — walk a balance beam, go through a tunnel, jump through a hoop, push a ball, all kinds of stuff,” Ford says. “I started training Coco, and he would pick up everything just incredibly fast. He eventually learned to do all the tricks, and now he’s officially certified as a Trick Guinea Pig Champion.”
When a friend encouraged Ford to look into the possibility of Coco attaining world record-holder status for knowing more tricks than any other guinea pig, Ford found there was no such category.
“The only category they had was most tricks in a minute,” she says.
Even though the category had been created, no record had been established yet. Guinness officials told Ford Coco would need to perform at least 14 tricks in a minute in order to qualify.
“I didn’t know if he would have the attention span to do that many tricks in a row,” Ford says. “But we started practicing and doing different tricks and different routines, and we got up to about 20 tricks a minute. So I submitted the application to try and get a world record.”
It took Guinness nearly two months to reply. During that interim, Ford made the mistake of rearranging the furniture in her home, and it drove Coco, well, cuckoo.
“One thing about guinea pigs — don’t change anything in their life, because it will upset them,” Ford explains. “So when it came time to set the record, Coco was like, ‘Nope, I can’t do 20 tricks with the room in this condition.’ ”
Ford and Coco essentially had to start all over, with Coco relearning all of his tricks in the new environment.
Finally, on March 6, Coco was ready to try again. Per Guinness guidelines, Ford had witnesses on hand and several cameras set up at different angles to record Coco’s 60-second routine. And this time, Coco was up to the challenge, performing a sequence of 16 tricks in a minute.
Ford sent in the required paperwork, along with video and photos of Coco’s routine. She even had to send a signed affidavit from her veterinarian, verifying that Coco was indeed a guinea pig.
Then she waited.
And waited.
And waited some more.
Ford finally heard back from Guinness in mid-July — more than four months after Coco’s attempt — that Coco was officially a world record-holder. The certificate arrived a couple of weeks later.
“We did it,” Ford says. “A world record!”
Don’t expect Coco to break his own record, though. Ford says her pseudo-celebrity is now retired and will have to settle for his 15 minutes of fame.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.