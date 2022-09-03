CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

Life has good days and bad days. If you are experiencing the steadiness of life … enjoy it. Don’t be surprised when something wonderful comes along and takes you to cloud nine. Then there might be that sudden dip in your pleasant road. Life is always interesting and ever-changing.

When life takes a little dip, we all adjust and life soon returns to its normal routine. We might get frustrated and even mad at the circumstances, but given time our emotions will return to their normal levels. Someone cuts you off, the light catches you, or the toilet overflows … life’s bumps come at all of us. We yell at the driver or light that messed us up or clean up the mess and move on.

