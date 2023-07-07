“Get involved – in sports, in clubs. Come to Rockers games. Come downtown. Get involved.”
Mayor Jay Wagoner said something like this to my son’s first grade class at Northwood Elementary School several years ago.
Audrey Miller – one of his favorite teachers ever – had just led the first graders through a monthslong project, creating their own civilizations. They’d built them on big pieces of cardboard, created an alphabet and developed laws. One of my son’s laws was that parents had to make pancakes every morning.
What my son took from this exercise was that being part of a civilization means getting involved. We have to build cities that draw all of their residents into their activities.
No week better demonstrates how far High Point has come than the Fourth of July! With fireworks and numerous community events, we are not the city we once were. By the end of summer (with the opening of the Earl’s Landing restaurant in Congdon Yards), there will be something like nine – almost all new – places to get a drink and hang out with friends in the downtown social district. And when Sweet Ol’ Bills runs its trolley, the energy of Uptowne and the social district combine in exciting ways.
This kind of community doesn’t form by accident. It takes intentionality. John Schlichtman, who wrote the book on High Point, recently highlighted the decades of effort Aaron Clinard (among others) put into forming a vibrant downtown. Our current City Council and staff have worked tirelessly, pushing the city forward. And none of this would be possible without the bravery of the entrepreneurs who believe enough in our city to open restaurants, bars and boutiques.
Scripture says a lot about community. In the Book of Romans, Paul develops a robust set of moral and theological ideas about community. While all of that is important, nothing says more about what Paul thinks community is than the last chapter.
It’s not a famous chapter. No one quotes it. Unlike other parts of Romans, it hasn’t inspired libraries of books to be written about it.
The chapter is simply Paul extending his personal greetings to Phoebe, Prisca, Aquila, Epaenetus, Mary, Andronicus, Junia and many others. He’s lifting up friends who were imprisoned with him. He’s naming people and churches that are doing the work. It’s like he’s walking down our own vibrant Church Street shouting hellos to his friends. Except, his friends are spread out all over, but they are part of the larger community he’s forming.
What I find so powerful is Paul’s community-building focus. He faces two radically different constituencies. The churches outside of Israel have large non-Jewish populations, and they don’t understand why Paul is still focused on Israel. He’s also bombarded by Jewish Christians in Israel, who aren’t convinced the Gospel is intended for non-Jewish followers (who happen to be funding the churches in Israel).
Faced with these opposing factions, Paul develops a theology for a unified community. But Paul isn’t just crafting ideas. He has friends everywhere. And he’s naming their role in the work.
While our city is moving in a positive direction, like Paul, we face factions, tensions and groups that are left out. Paul shows us that strategic plans aren’t enough. Uniting the community means being immersed in it.
Over the next few weeks, candidates for City Council and mayor will officially declare their intentions. What I’ll be looking for are candidates who, like Paul, have people supporting them from all parts of the city. I want candidates who show up. Candidates who build bridges. Candidates who lift up the people – from every walk of life – who are making High Point stronger.
I don’t think any of the candidates will be running on a platform of mandatory pancakes for breakfast, but I hope they will be running with the intention of getting everyone involved.
Paul shows us that neighbor love is more than just helping others. If we love our neighbors, we must know their names, shout them out, and stand in solidarity with them. When we can do that, we will have more than an active social district – we will have a unified High Point.
The Rev. Joe Blosser, Ph.D. is the chief impact officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.
