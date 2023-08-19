As I arrived in the community room at Pennybyrn, the mood was joyous. Many of the more than 150 residents attending this momentous occasion donned red, white and blue for the celebratory event. This was a special day for someone who had won the hearts of the residents and staff at Pennybyrn. Fred Lopez, Pennybyrn’s IT specialist, was now an American citizen.
As I walked to my seat, there was a magical excitement in the atmosphere. Chris Greene had already taken her spot on the platform and was soon joined by Lynn Johnson, Pennybyrn’s director of resident and community engagement, Sister Lucy Hennessy, chair of the board, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, and then Pennybyrn’s new Unites States citizen, Fred Lopez.
Silence overcame the room as Johnson stepped up to speak about the new citizen: “Fred, who was born in the Dominican Republic, came to us about a year ago. Since he has been here at Pennybyrn, Fred has captured our hearts with his kindness, his patience and, yes, his knowledge of technology. When Fred first told me he needed a day off because he had to go take his citizenship exam, I was thrilled. I’m grateful we could be part of his journey and excited that we can celebrate this significant accomplishment.”
The celebration began with Vonda Hollingsworth, Pennybyrn vice president, leading the recitation of The Pledge of Allegiance, followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It was a beautiful moment as everyone with hands to heart joined in singing our national anthem, followed by the presentation of the colors by Pleasant Garden Baptist Church.
A prayer was said by Hennessy. With head bowed, she said in part, “Lord, we gather here this morning to celebrate the occasion of Fred Lopez becoming a United States citizen. We do so with hearts full of gratitude and thanksgiving… Lord, we ask that you inflame love and compassion into the hearts of all U.S. residents, be they citizens, new immigrants, or visitors. Help us all to see the beauty, abilities, and the humanity in every person we encounter. Help us also to better understand and accept the responsibility of your commandment to love our neighbor and to put our trust not in our privileges but in one another, for without each other we will not thrive.”
After recognizing the political attendees, Johnson said there was only one person who could introduce Manning. That would be my friend Chris Greene, who is the namesake of the Christine Joyner Greene Education Center. Johnson commented, and I agree, “Chris is a person who when she wants something to happen, she just makes it happen, and I am grateful for all of her help in this celebration.”
Chris introduced Manning. Manning’s comments were so wonderful I want to share them, making us all proud to be Americans and proud of this young man, Fred Lopez. But first Manning said, “I don’t know of anyone else I would rather have introduced me than Chris Greene because she has been a friend to us all for so many years.”
Manning said in part, “All of us are only a certain number of generations removed from immigrants. Although from time to time, we disagree about things happening in this country, the things that bring us together are so much more important than the things that divide us. What brought us all together today is celebrating and welcoming this extraordinary young man who in such a short amount of time has found his way into all your hearts. This is America. We are a nation of immigrants. We want the best and the brightest to be here with us building a stronger future for our country. I know what it takes to come to this country and to pass that very difficult test. Fred, I know that you have dedicated yourself to helping people in so many ways around this community, and the fact that everybody is here today is truly a testament to your character and the incredible impact that you have made all the residents of Pennybyrn. … Fred, it’s people like you who make the United States such a beautiful country. I want to congratulate you on earning your citizenship. I have a couple of things for you: a congressional certificate acknowledging your achievement; I would also like to present you with a with the United States flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in your honor. I also have a letter of congratulations. Fred, you make me proud to be an American.”
A standing ovation ensued for the new citizen. I asked Fred about his story of coming to America from the Dominican Republic. He is softspoken with a winning smile, and I could see how he endeared himself so deeply into the hearts of the Pennybyrn residents. We sat on the patio for our chat. His birth father died of a heart attack the day after Fred was born. Fred’s mother worked hard to provide for her children, but Fred remembers that sometimes she would go hungry so he and his sisters (one older sister remains in the Dominican Republic) could eat. Then his mother met a man she would marry. He was a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico who moved the family to Greensboro when Fred was 9 years old. The husband was abusive to the family, which had expanded by two younger brothers, and his mother divorced him. Since she knew no English, she worked 60 hours a week as a housekeeper to provide for her family. She needed an operation traveled to another country for surgery. It did not turn out well. Fred’s loving mother passed away before she or her son became citizens of the country they loved so much.
Fred said, “I can now say, ‘I am proud to be an American.’ ” Fred, your mother is looking down upon you and proud you are an American. Fred, we are all proud you are an American! We all should be proud to be Americans.
