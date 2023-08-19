As I arrived in the community room at Pennybyrn, the mood was joyous. Many of the more than 150 residents attending this momentous occasion donned red, white and blue for the celebratory event. This was a special day for someone who had won the hearts of the residents and staff at Pennybyrn. Fred Lopez, Pennybyrn’s IT specialist, was now an American citizen.

As I walked to my seat, there was a magical excitement in the atmosphere. Chris Greene had already taken her spot on the platform and was soon joined by Lynn Johnson, Pennybyrn’s director of resident and community engagement, Sister Lucy Hennessy, chair of the board, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, and then Pennybyrn’s new Unites States citizen, Fred Lopez.