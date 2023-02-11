I owe this one to Preacher Payne, otherwise known as my friend Richard Payne, chaplain for Richard Childress Racing and several Hight Point University sports teams. He made sure I knew that the HPU Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic was celebrating its fifth anniversary. You may remember when I wrote about Preacher Payne’s Garden and the students I named his Payne Propagators. The raised-bed vegetable garden as well as the beehives providing honey are behind the Pro Bono PT Clinic.
I can never say “no” to Preacher Payne. It was cold, rainy and damp, making it a good day to stay indoors, read a book cuddle with my two dogs, Juliette and Josie. However, I could not disappoint Preacher Payne.
The lobby of the Pro Bono PT Clinic was decorated in purple balloons to announce the important anniversary. I was first greeted by Alicia Emerson, director of the clinic, who I met while learning about the clinic’s community vegetable garden. She led me on a tour, and I was accompanied by Preacher Payne.
From the reception area, we walked into the latest and fully equipped clinical area. For this tour day, there were no clients, however the clinic typically treats about 65 patients a week. These are community members who are underserved, underinsured or totally uninsured. Emerson told me they work with many community partners for referrals. It is truly a community engagement project. Some of these partners are the Community Clinic of High Point (Thank you for all you do, Molly Jordan!), Latino Family Center, NAACP High Point branch, World Relief Triad, West End Ministries, Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center, Mustard Seed Community Health, Guilford Community Care Network, Healthy High Point and Greater High Point Food Alliance. That is quite a list.
Emerson noted that it is a reciprocal relationship with these community members as many will come and speak to the students from their community’s perspective. Through many surveys, Emerson made sure HPU was building a clinic that would meet the needs of our entire community.
Physical therapy is extremely important to one’s health, both in recovery and in prevention of surgery. I have personal experience in the latter. So, the HPU Pro Bono PT Clinic is a wonderful service to our underserved community. Emerson said, “HPU believes contributing to the health and wellness of the community is of the greatest importance. Our clinic strives to provide expert care as we guide patients to their greatest health improvements possible.” She added that the clinic does not do evaluations to determine ability to work.
The clinic is open 40 hours per week for those 1) who do not have insurance, 2) whose insurance coverage has lapsed, or 3) whose insurance has run out.
As we were talking, HPU President Nido Qubein arrived for his tour with Kevin Ford, dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences. They were soon joined by Jim Johnson, chair of the Department of Physician Assistants, and Jeffrey Taylor chair of the Department of Physical Therapy.
By the way, Qubein was recently featured in Leaders magazine. Among many recognized in other industries, he was the only one recognized in education. This magazine has been described as “the exclusive boardroom of the best and brightest in America!” Congratulations, President Qubein, for another well-deserved honor.
As we walked through the clinic, Emerson cited the billing dollars saved by the community as $1.8 million. While that number is quite impressive, Qubein, being the numbers guy that he is, asked if that accounted for other things such as benefits, etc. After some computing (often just on a napkin) he figured that the number should be millions more.
Noting the diversity of the High Point community, Qubein asked about language barriers. Emerson said that some of the staff members are multilingual and some of the partnership agencies provided an interpreter if one was needed. That probably was the case, considering that the patients served have come from five continents, over 30 countries and have spoken 18 languages. That is a “Wow” figure. In addition, from Preacher Payne’s Garden 1,781 pounds of vegetables have been harvested and from the food pantry 11,647 pounds of food has been given away.
It was a wonderful surprise when Mark Martin, founding dean of the HPU School of Law, joined us for his tour. Qubein quickly filled him in on the history of the building, which formerly was a Circuit City store. HPU invested another $6 million or $7 million to update the building for the Pro Bono PT Clinic.
After the tour, the clinic offered a lovely array of delectables to enjoy for lunch. HPU Provost Dan Erb (aka Honey Man, as he tends the beehives) also joined us. Congratulations to the Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic on its fifth anniversary! Thank you, once again, Preacher Payne!
Last weekend High Point was bustling with cars from many, many states as HPU hosted Family Weekend. I was fortunate to attend the big HPU PantherPalooza Concert on Saturday night featuring a band from my time, KC and The Sunshine Band, plus Voyage — The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band. It was a fabulous concert, as you can imagine, and I want to add a little item to it.
I was talking to my friend Barbara Soriano, and she said, “Do you want to hear a story?” of course I said, “Yes.” She said that she and her husband, Rik, went to high school with Harry Casey (KC), and he was a fabulous singer in high school. The funny thing was, he wanted to be a singer ala Frank Sinatra! I guess he did OK anyway!
Hats off to KC, who performed with “the show must go on” despite suffering from a severe cold. It was a wonderful night!
Family Weekend also brought a win for the Panther’s basketball team as they beat Charleston Southern 81-73!
Our city! Our university! Cheers!
