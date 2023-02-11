I owe this one to Preacher Payne, otherwise known as my friend Richard Payne, chaplain for Richard Childress Racing and several Hight Point University sports teams. He made sure I knew that the HPU Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic was celebrating its fifth anniversary. You may remember when I wrote about Preacher Payne’s Garden and the students I named his Payne Propagators. The raised-bed vegetable garden as well as the beehives providing honey are behind the Pro Bono PT Clinic.

I can never say “no” to Preacher Payne. It was cold, rainy and damp, making it a good day to stay indoors, read a book cuddle with my two dogs, Juliette and Josie. However, I could not disappoint Preacher Payne.

Trending Videos