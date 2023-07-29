ROBINETTE COLUMN.jpg

Gary Robinette SPIIRTUAL CONNECTION

After 42 years of struggling, women were finally given the right to vote (19th Amendment, ratified in 1920). To say women were treated as subservient would be an understatement. It has been quite common among Bible seekers to cherry pick Scripture in order to support their view. Taking the literal statements of Apostle Paul creates perplexities and confusion for many. Example: 1st Timothy 2, Paul indicates women in church should wear head coverings at all times. Plus, she should not wear any jewelry; such as gold, pearls or any costly array. Further he proclaims women should be quiet and silent during the services, and if a question should arise, she should wait until they get home then ask her husband.

Paul, in these writings, indicated these were merely his opinions. In writing to Timothy, the Apostle uses the word “will,” which means “wish.” Other connecting words were hope, preference and desire, but not a mandate from God. The Apostle was not speaking concerning theology, rather addressing problems within some churches. Their behavior had become ostentatious and unruly.