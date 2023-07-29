After 42 years of struggling, women were finally given the right to vote (19th Amendment, ratified in 1920). To say women were treated as subservient would be an understatement. It has been quite common among Bible seekers to cherry pick Scripture in order to support their view. Taking the literal statements of Apostle Paul creates perplexities and confusion for many. Example: 1st Timothy 2, Paul indicates women in church should wear head coverings at all times. Plus, she should not wear any jewelry; such as gold, pearls or any costly array. Further he proclaims women should be quiet and silent during the services, and if a question should arise, she should wait until they get home then ask her husband.
Paul, in these writings, indicated these were merely his opinions. In writing to Timothy, the Apostle uses the word “will,” which means “wish.” Other connecting words were hope, preference and desire, but not a mandate from God. The Apostle was not speaking concerning theology, rather addressing problems within some churches. Their behavior had become ostentatious and unruly.
Recently, the Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly to expel any and all churches allowing women as pastors. Saddleback Church (the second-largest SBC) was expelled from membership along with several others for having women pastors.
Further evidence is expressed in 1st Corinthians 7:12, “To the rest I say this (I, not the Lord).” Paul is pointing out very vividly, this is his opinion!
Women have contributed in making or discovering Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, windshield wipers, home security systems, bulletproof vests, GPS technology … the list is inexhaustible.
While the church sits idly by losing members day after day debating insignificant issues of long ago and ignoring pressing affairs of today, the schism is growing more and more. The pains of humanity are calling out for help … not more strife.
Remember the unifying passage, Galatians 3:28, “ There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female, for ye all are one in Christ Jesus.”
To say a woman has no right pastoring a church and should remain home and cook, sew and do dishes, is making her a second-class citizen! Can we not find subjects that are unifying and supportive? Must we always be chauvinistic?
Psalms 150:6,” Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.