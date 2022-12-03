For many years, the White House chooses a natural, real tree from growers around the nation who have distinguished themselves by growing champion trees on their Christmas tree farm. This year, the tree is from Pennsylvania and is a Concolor Fir. White House representatives search for the perfect tree that measures 18- and one-half feet tall with the desired shape for decorating in the Blue Room. For 57 years, the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) has presented a champion tree to the White House. North Carolina has supplied the Blue Room tree for 14 years with mostly Fraser Firs. Fraser Firs grow naturally in the Appalachian Mountains above 3000 feet altitude. According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, “Over 58 million Fraser firs are grown in North Carolina on 38,000 acres for use as Christmas trees, and the Fraser fir represents over 94% of all the trees grown in North Carolina as Christmas trees.” Fraser Fir is one of the 11 trees used for Christmas across the U.S. Oregon is the top volume grower with 4.7 million cut trees per year compared to No. 2 North Carolina at 4.0 million (latest NCDA data survey).

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, a 2021 survey showed 20.98 million real Christmas trees were purchased in 2021. The survey respondents who purchased a real tree reported paying a median price of $69.50 for their tree in 2021. The average real Christmas tree buyer in 2021 was 40 years old, lived in a household of more than three people and owned a home. Additional info provided by NCTA follows.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.

