For many years, the White House chooses a natural, real tree from growers around the nation who have distinguished themselves by growing champion trees on their Christmas tree farm. This year, the tree is from Pennsylvania and is a Concolor Fir. White House representatives search for the perfect tree that measures 18- and one-half feet tall with the desired shape for decorating in the Blue Room. For 57 years, the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) has presented a champion tree to the White House. North Carolina has supplied the Blue Room tree for 14 years with mostly Fraser Firs. Fraser Firs grow naturally in the Appalachian Mountains above 3000 feet altitude. According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, “Over 58 million Fraser firs are grown in North Carolina on 38,000 acres for use as Christmas trees, and the Fraser fir represents over 94% of all the trees grown in North Carolina as Christmas trees.” Fraser Fir is one of the 11 trees used for Christmas across the U.S. Oregon is the top volume grower with 4.7 million cut trees per year compared to No. 2 North Carolina at 4.0 million (latest NCDA data survey).
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, a 2021 survey showed 20.98 million real Christmas trees were purchased in 2021. The survey respondents who purchased a real tree reported paying a median price of $69.50 for their tree in 2021. The average real Christmas tree buyer in 2021 was 40 years old, lived in a household of more than three people and owned a home. Additional info provided by NCTA follows.
Where Real Farm-Grown Christmas trees were purchased in 2021
Chain Store (Walmart, Home Depot, Loews, etc.) 28.5%, Choose & Cut Farm: 26.8%, Retail Lot: 16.2%, Nursery: 11.6%, Non-Profit Group (Boy Scouts, churches, etc.): 7.4%, Online: 5.6%, Other: 3.9%
It can take as many as 15 years to grow a tree of typical height (6 — 7 feet) or as little as four years, but the average growing time is sevem years.
The National Christmas Tree Association says that there are 10 big myths about real live grown Christmas trees that “...are like urban legends ... they just sort of exist and nobody really knows how they started.” Here are several myths and NCTA’s answer to them (edited):
MYTH: Real Christmas Trees are cut down from forests.
To be completely accurate, in a few locations around North America, the Forest Service sells permits for people to harvest wild trees. They do this in places to create fire breaks. But it’s a very tiny percentage of all trees used. Most trees come from a farm where someone plants them. And each year, growers plant one to three seedlings for each tree harvested.
MYTH: You save a tree by using a fake tree.
Of course, this is false because trees are a crop. They are planted by farmers to be used specifically as Christmas trees. Close to half a billion trees are currently growing on tree farms in the U.S. alone. The ironic part of the ads for the fake tree is one of the selling points is that it comes in a sturdy cardboard box.
MYTH: Real Christmas Trees aggravate allergies.
We’ve collected sources of information both about trees and allergies and share these with people. Sources include the National Institute of Environmental Health Science (NIEHS) and the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI). So, it’s not just “the Christmas tree people” saying that the farm-grown tree itself is not the culprit. But being outdoors for years in the field, a Christmas tree can collect pollen, dust, mold, or other allergens. Of course, so can the artificial tree stored in the attic or basement. Whether you use a fresh Christmas tree from a farm, or an artificial tree stored in a box, if you have sensitive allergies to dust, molds, etc., AAAAI recommends you spray the tree down in the yard with a hose before putting up. Let it dry completely before bringing it indoors.
MYTH: Real Christmas trees end up in landfills.
Christmas tree recycling programs are available nationwide, and many are quite creative. A farm-grown Christmas tree is 100% biodegradable, so it can be used for all kinds of things in nature, from mulch to erosion control. Many communities have curbside pickup as part of their recycling program. They’re not “being thrown in the trash” or ending up in landfills. They’re waiting to be put into the recycling program. Some Christmas tree Facts from NCTA:
• There are approximately 25-30 million real Christmas trees sold in the U.S. annually
• There are close to 350 million real Christmas trees currently growing on Christmas tree farms in the U.S. alone, all planted by farmers.
• North American real Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states and Canada. Eighty% (80%) of artificial trees worldwide are manufactured in China, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
• Real trees are a renewable, recyclable resource. Artificial trees contain non-biodegradable plastics and possible metal toxins such as lead.
• There are more than 4,000 local Christmas tree recycling programs in the US
• For every real Christmas tree harvested, 1 to 3 seedlings are planted
• There are close to 15,000 farms growing Christmas trees in the U.S., and over 100,000 people are employed full or part-time in the industry.
• The top Christmas tree producing states are Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Washington.
• The most common Christmas tree species are: balsam fir, Douglas-fir, Fraser fir, noble fir, Scotch pine, Virginia pine and white pine
Myth or Fact? Yours to decide for your Christmas tree. For more good tree info and Choose and Cut farms, go to the website: ncchristmastrees.com.
