Without doubt, the holiday period around Christmas in America is by most standards one of our most decorated and colorful periods of the year. Bright sparkling lights, flowers and greenery of all types, and other brightly painted ornaments and decorations in striking colors of red, white, green, burgundy and every color in between.
CHANGING ATTITUDES
But surveys of Americans over the years show that attitudes and traditions are changing as our social structure and diversity of living changes. A survey in 2019 by Statista showed that 90% of Americans still celebrate the holiday season, but not necessarily including religious beliefs or the birth of Jesus as a focus. Instead, the focus appears to be more about spending time with family and friends, giving and receiving gifts and eating. Indeed, having turkey, mashed potatoes and delicious desserts seem to be a priority. All of which reminds me of a favorite, funny movie, “Christmas Vacation” with Chevy Chase as the central character.
VIVID FLOWERS
Vivid colors of flowers are used for decorations and gifts with the poinsettia flower plant have emerged as the overwhelming favorite fresh, live flower decoration for the Christmas holidays. The evolution and history of the poinsettia is quite storied and dramatic. Mr. Poinsett, the namesake of the plant, provides an interesting piece of American history. He was the first United States Ambassador to Mexico (1825 - 1829) appointed by President Madison. Poinsett had attended medical school, but his real love in the scientific field was botany. Mr. Poinsett later received credit for founding the institution which we know today as the Smithsonian Institution. A remarkable man and a remarkable plant. He introduced poinsettia plants to growers in America.
Every year, new varieties, and sometimes new colors of poinsettias, are introduced by growers. This year a new red one has creamy edged variegated green leaves which contrasts with the bright red bract colors. The classic poinsettia colors are red, white, and pink, but the range of colors, sizes, styles, and ways to use them has evolved with our lifestyles. To match the decor of your house, you can also choose from many shades of reds, pinks, salmons, peachy tones and even whites, as well as bicolors. Some stores also stock hanging baskets, tree form topiary styles and planters with poinsettias paired with other blooming plants, vines, and dark green foliage plants. The choice is almost endless.
CHRISTMAS TREES
But most of the public still wants an evergreen Christmas tree with ornaments and colorful lights in their home. And each year more and more of the evergreen trees are bypassed by homeowners in favor of artificial or synthetic Christmas trees for convenience and less clean up after the holidays. Around two-thirds of the population still considers a Christmas tree as a fun tradition.
FLOWER CHOICES
If the poinsettia is not your favored flower, you can also find other bright blooming holiday flowers at your local greenhouse and garden center. Christmas cactus, Amaryllis and cyclamen are among the most popular. Christmas cactus flowers look like some small orchid blooms and range in color from yellow, salmon, pink, fuchsia and white or combinations of those colors. The plant is in the Zygocactus family and is not a true cactus, so it will drop bloom buds or dry up if kept unwatered.
Cyclamen flowers come in many shades of red, pink, purple, and white, some even have ruffled edges. The flowers are 3-5 petals borne on the end of a stem growing from the corm and hang over the plant in a manner reminiscent of a butterfly. When I grew thousands of them wholesale in my greenhouses, the colors were vivid and striking on a gray winter day.
Amaryllis is probably the easiest of the three plants to grow, bloom and re-bloom. Amaryllis is a true bulb, but there are Dutch varieties and African varieties. At most garden centers, you can find amaryllis in brilliant reds, pinks, oranges, bicolors, whites, and festive candy-cane stripes and stars. They are perfect for adding cheerful color to holiday decorations with long lasting blooms. Some varieties have multiple stalks with multiple blooms each as big as your hand. They are quite spectacular on multiple bloom stalks. It seems almost every store has an “amaryllis grow-it-yourself kit” this time of year. With the kit, you literally only must add water and a warm sunny spot inside the house to get the bulb to bloom in about 8 weeks.
Regardless of which Christmas flower you choose, it can be a beautiful gift or decoration for your home and bring many weeks of continuous blooming enjoyment.
