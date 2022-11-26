I’ve heard the painting called by different names. I’ve searched it under “Destiny” and “The Carpenter’s Son,” so, either may help you find it.
The painting depicts a first century carpenter’s shop with a workbench against the wall. The carpenter stands at the workbench facing the same wall with an open window to his left through which the sun brightly shines. The blazing sun casts a bright path of light on the floor and across the entire room.
On the floor, however, is a toddler wrapped in time-appropriate garb. The young child is facing the same window. He is squatting and playing with one of three iron spikes within his reach as the sun’s brightness casts a distinct shadow opposite his little body. But rather than the shadow of a tiny toddler’s frame, the shadow of a cross rests on the floor behind him.
The picture is unique and vividly depicts the single purpose for which Jesus came. From his conception onward, just one purpose dominated, and that purpose is expressed throughout Scripture. In other words, there was a plan — a plan that originated before the world began.
Even at the age of 12 and after being separated from his traveling parents, Mary and Joseph find Jesus in the temple astonishing the scholars with Q&A. When chided for not staying with the caravan, he merely noted that he must be about his father’s business (Luke 2:49).
In John’s Gospel, Jesus made it abundantly clear. “Now is my soul troubled … for this cause,” said Jesus, “came I unto this hour” (John 12:27), and perhaps the most staggering expression of this purpose emerged when the Supreme Judge himself stood before the mere man, Pilate, and said, “To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world” (John 18:37).
From his miraculous conception, onward, the shadow of a cross followed Jesus everywhere he went. This shadow, however, was first cast by the blinding light of divine revelation from eternity past. As Peter reminds us, Jesus’ coming was divinely planned before the world began (1 Peter 1:20) and the below verses are but a fraction of the 300 prophecies concerning Christ’s birth, life, death and resurrection.
Approximately 750 years before Jesus was born, Micah 5:2 tells us that he would be born in Bethlehem, a fact conceded by the “chief priests” (Matthew 2:5-6), while Isaiah 7:14 tells us that the eventual deliverer would be born of a virgin. The plan was revealed piece by piece as one prophetic utterance after another foretold it.
At Christmas, then, we celebrate not only the birth of Christ but the unfolding of this prophetic plan in human history. We celebrate just one of the many evidences of Scripture’s reliability and the fact that human history is indeed in God’s hands, thus setting Christianity above all competing religious claims. As Paul so aptly noted, “But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman…” (Galatians 4:4).
Tony Watts is a preacher and author of “What in the World is God Doing with COVID-19?” Contact: Tony@link2eternity.com
