And Jesus said unto them, “Go forth and be self-sufficient.’”
You can lump this saying in with the little drummer boy, the phrase “Love the sinner, hate the sin,” and the claim that “God helps those who help themselves.” What do all these have in common? They aren’t in the Bible!
Yet, I regularly hear how important it is that Christians love our neighbors by helping them become self-sufficient.
I think what people mean is that they want others to earn enough money to not need government or nonprofit assistance. We want others to pay their taxes and stand on their own two feet. All of that is good. It’s what most people want for themselves.
If you want to see the Jesus of self-sufficiency in action, then check out Johnny Cash’s B-grade movie, filmed on-site in Israel, “The Gospel Road.” Cash was notorious for being an outcast from the Nashville music scene. A lone wolf. And he created a Jesus that acts a lot like him. Throughout the film, Jesus roams the countryside alone, enters Jerusalem alone, carries the cross up Golgotha alone. Cash’s Jesus hardly needs his disciples or anyone else.
The trouble is that this beautiful movie (with quite the catchy soundtrack) is hardly biblical. While Jesus does go off alone to pray, he spends most of his time surrounded by other people. In fact, his greatest miracle may just be that he’s a guy in his 30s who has 12 close friends. That’s a joke, but seriously, he relies on his disciples, on the women who follow him, and in the end, on Simon of Cyrene to help carry the cross.
The picture of salvation painted in the Old Testament and the New is not of a solo trip of self-sufficient people headed to heaven. God liberates whole communities. Jesus instructs the disciples to go into villages and preach the Good News. He tells them not to take anything, but to trust that worthy people will provide for them. And if they don’t provide, the disciples are instructed to “leave that home or town and shake the dust off your feet.” Whole cities may be written off based on the actions of a single household. That is, the love of neighbor Jesus models and commands is less about individuals, than whole neighborhoods.
We tend to focus too much on how salvation depends on just the sins of individuals. Jesus, however, comes to us with a message of grace. In the Protestant tradition, we believe that we are saved, even though we are sinners. We accept and admit that we can’t save ourselves. We can only be saved by God through faith in Jesus.
The heart of the Christian message is that we literally cannot be self-sufficient. We can only be saved by being welcomed into the work of the Trinity, by becoming part of the community of God.
We have good intentions when we focus on self-sufficiency. But the impact of this narrow aim is that we focus only on economics. Our love of neighbor becomes only about their bottom line. We see each person in isolation and fail to see the larger context.
Instead of self-sufficiency, I believe we are called to love our neighbors into being community-connected.
We are called to join people into our larger community. It does require money to contribute to community, so we are right to help people get an education, develop their skills, and get good jobs. But being part of a community also requires helping people connect to faith communities, bowling leagues, and civic groups. It means helping get mental health services and finding transportation. To be part of community requires adequate housing, clothing, and food, so people can show hospitality, cook for others, and dress in ways that make them feel included.
As we love our neighbors, let’s see this work as an act of kingdom-building, of community-building. It’s about helping others become community-connected. None of us are self-sufficient. When we stand before God, we will all be leaning on the everlasting arms for support.
The Rev. Joe Blosser, Ph.D. is the chief impact officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.
