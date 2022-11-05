DEAR READERS: I would like to share some words from Christian thinkers and leaders on our collective stewardship of nature and all its creatures.
The late James Morton, Dean of the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Harlem, New York, saw ecology “as the body of Christ, through which we of the Earth community learn our sacred connections.”
For Catholics, the 2015 environmental encyclical “Laudato Si” by Pope Francis is an antidote to what he calls “the tyranny of anthropocentrism.” It ends with the closing prayer: “Awaken our praise and thankfulness for every being that you have made. Give us the grace to feel profoundly joined to everything that is.” In this encyclical letter, Pope Francis has incorporated much of the philosophy and terms of the animal liberation and deep ecology movements to which I and others contributed.
He asserts:
• “The misuse of creation begins when we no longer recognize any higher instance than ourselves, when we see nothing else but ourselves.
• “Because all creatures are connected, each must be cherished with love and respect, for all of us as living creatures are dependent on one another.
• “It is contrary to human dignity to cause animals to suffer or die needlessly.”
According to a 2015 Pew research survey, views about climate change vary by religious affiliation and level of religious observance. Hispanic Catholics (77%), like Hispanics overall (70%), are particularly likely to say the Earth is warming due to human activity. Most of the religiously unaffiliated (64%) and 56% of Black Protestants say climate change is mostly due to human activity. By comparison, fewer white mainline Protestants (41%) view climate change as primarily due to human activity. White evangelical Protestants are least likely to hold this view; 28% among this group say the Earth is warming primarily due to human activity, 33% say the Earth’s warming is mostly due to natural patterns, and 37% say there is no solid evidence that climate change is occurring (pewresearch.org/science/2015/10/22/religion-and-views-on-climate-and-energy-issues).
Now it seems evangelical Protestants are seeing the light. In a September interview on PBS’ ”Amanpour and Company,” Walter Kim, president of the National Association of Evangelists, urged Christians to combat climate change as a spiritual challenge that especially harms the poor with floods, droughts, pollution, disease and famine, creating millions of environmental refugees.
It is evident that the climate crisis is awakening environmental awareness, with ecocentrism beginning to transcend anthropocentrism. Some might call this a significant step in our evolution at both religious and secular levels. We must increase our efforts to influence public policy and how we choose to live as our numbers and appetites increase on a planet of finite resources.
My friend the late Father Thomas Berry called this awakening the opening of the Ecozoic era — a time when humans live in a mutually enhancing relationship with Earth and the Earth community. That community includes all sentient beings, which we should hold in reverential respect because. As German theologian Meister Eckhart observed, “Every creature is a word of God and is a book about God.”
DEAR DR. FOX: Our 8-year-old dog, Porky, was given an otic suspension BNT for a presumed ear infection. We were told that it could cause temporary hearing loss for a few days. Porky had exquisite hearing prior to the visit, but since this treatment she has lost almost ALL her hearing. She sleeps all the time and has become insecure being left alone.
It has been three weeks without improvement; washing out her ears has had no effect. We are devastated about this. We would like to know if you had experienced anything like this before. — K.R., Fairfield, Connecticut
DEAR K.R.: BNT contains an antibiotic (enrofloxacin), an antifungal (ketoconazole), and an anti-inflammatory (triamcinolone) and is widely used as an effective treatment for ear infections in dogs. There can be an underlying food allergy/intolerance in some instances, or simply increased susceptibility because of pendulous ears or a lot of fur in and around the external ear canal.
If there is a hole in the animal’s eardrum, such medications can cause deafness, which may be permanent. One must always keep on top of animals’ regular health with wellness examinations to help identify potential ear and other problems.
According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, dogs or cats undergoing general anesthesia for teeth or ear cleaning occasionally awaken bilaterally deaf, but the mechanisms are unknown. One veterinary posting (at vcahospitals.com) makes it very clear that enrofloxacin should not be used in dogs who already have perforated ear drums.
In my opinion this should have been determined after thorough cleaning of the ears. But I do wonder how long the ear problem had progressed prior to you seeking veterinary attention. In many instances, after professional cleaning of secretions and fur in the external ear canal, the twice-daily applications of warm, organically certified olive oil can do wonders. This may be less of a risk if either or both eardrums are perforated. Olive oil has many beneficial properties — antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory — and is not expensive!
In some instances, ear medications can also interfere with animals’ balance. Some degree of hearing may be restored with time, but your “washing out her ears” may not have helped recovery.
Many dogs lose their hearing with age. Provided their vision is good, they can adapt very well with caregivers substituting hand signals and body gestures for verbal cues when communicating.
