DEAR DR. FOX: I have read and followed your articles and website posts for many years, and they helped enormously in giving our little Yorkshire terrier a long and happy life.
Amy had many health problems. Many were due to poor breeding — the breeder was a vet, so we thought the dog would be healthy, which turned out not to be the case — but others were caused by bad food, which the vet had recommended. As soon as I discovered your work, I started your food regimen with such positive results that our sick little dog lived to be 16 years old.
After losing Amy, we realized that we cannot live without a dog, but this time, I researched breeds and their common health issues. We decided on a breed (Havanese) and found a reputable breeder who offers health guarantees, but we want to be certain we start this pup off with great nutrition and care.
I used a modified version of your dog food recipe for Amy, but it was a lot of work, and now there are many more human-grade dog foods that do not have harmful additives or ingredients. However, we are bewildered by the many different types. — M.W., West Palm Beach, Florida
DEAR M.W.: Your communication underscores the lack of knowledge about good nutrition evident in some breeders and veterinary practices. I am shocked that a vet was evidently breeding a not-so-healthy lineage of Yorkshire terriers.
My basic dog food recipe (posted on my website and periodically updated with advances in canine nutrition) has, as you confirm with the evident benefits to your previous dog, helped thousands of dogs enjoy better health and quality of life over the years. It also saves dog owners money in avoiding health issues that require veterinary attention.
I put all the Purina dry kibble for dogs (and cats) in the “junk food” category. Far superior is the Wisdom dry kibble from Earth Animal (earthanimal.com). Another good selection of dog foods with human-grade ingredients comes from The Honest Kitchen (thehonestkitchen.com).
I wonder why you want to purchase a particular breed rather than adopt a right-sized-for-you mixed breed — which are generally healthier than purebreds — from a shelter. If you are set on a Havanese, be sure the breeder has had the mother and father of the pups DNA-tested, as by the excellent company Embark, to see if the parents are carrying heritable abnormalities.
According to the Havanese Club of America (havanese.org), the breed is relatively healthy, but there are several inherited health issues new owners should know about. These include cataracts, chondrodysplasia, hip dysplasia and patellar luxation (slipped kneecaps).
