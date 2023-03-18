DEAR DR. FOX: I have read and followed your articles and website posts for many years, and they helped enormously in giving our little Yorkshire terrier a long and happy life.

Amy had many health problems. Many were due to poor breeding — the breeder was a vet, so we thought the dog would be healthy, which turned out not to be the case — but others were caused by bad food, which the vet had recommended. As soon as I discovered your work, I started your food regimen with such positive results that our sick little dog lived to be 16 years old.

