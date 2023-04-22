Q: Our 7-year-old daughter recently had a short-lived stomach virus. Ever since she has been fearful that eating may make her sick. Every night at dinner she becomes concerned that she’s going to be sick and breaks down in tears. My husband and I have regrettably lost our patience with her a few times and told her to just get over it. This has been going on for almost two months now. We are concerned that this may become a pattern. How should we handle this situation?

A: You’re correct in thinking that your daughter’s “petite-neurosis” could become not only a pattern but an ever-worsening condition. Your letter would suggest, however, that she is not having this problem at lunchtime at school. If that’s so, then the problem is still in its infancy and should be fairly easy to put behind you.

Family psychologist John Rosemond can be found online at parentguru.com.

