Gary Robinette SPIIRTUAL CONNECTIONS

After many years, we are still captivated by the brilliant colors on a fall day.

Perhaps it is nature’s way of telling us a season is ending and another one is beginning. Sad to realize all those vibrant colors soon will fade away to a cold stark winter. As the seasons change with Mother Nature, so it is with us as well.

