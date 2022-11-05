After many years, we are still captivated by the brilliant colors on a fall day.
Perhaps it is nature’s way of telling us a season is ending and another one is beginning. Sad to realize all those vibrant colors soon will fade away to a cold stark winter. As the seasons change with Mother Nature, so it is with us as well.
The first few years of our lives are inundated with mysteries. Around every corner lies the unknown … everything is new and challenging … adventures and wonders abound. This stage of our journey is filled with questions of life. Who is God? Where does He live? Where do babies come from? However, this stage or season also passes.
Next comes the marriage season: raising a family with financial obligations: house payments, auto payments, doctor bills, and the list goes on. No time to admire the aesthetic beauty of nature. No time for self-indulgence … simply not enough time in the day! Consequently, this season also will pass and bring us full circle. Our frosty white hair and a slow gait resonates a new season in our life. No noise or activity can be heard … nothing but a hollow echo. Children all grown and moved away … only a few remnants remain. An old toy found in the corner speaks of another time. A time where we were too busy to see the leaves, or answer the “why” questions. We’re alone now … time to ponder those questions of long ago. I ask myself,”where has all the time gone?” Life at times appears as a dream.
Alas, all is not gone. Through the short journey called life, we have gained some wisdom and found another fulfillment. Peace for my soul.. “all is well with my soul.” Ecclesiastes 3:1; “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.”
