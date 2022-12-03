ARCHDALE
Yes, Virginia, there will be a Santa Claus in the Archdale Christmas Parade this year, but his long, white beard won’t be quite as long as usual.
But that’s OK. Santa Rick McAbee, the 68-year-old High Point man who rides as Santa in the parade every year, is just grateful to be back on his sleigh again.
“It’s humbling — it really is,” says McAbee, who took over the parade’s Santa role about six years ago. “This year, I’m just really thankful to be a part of it.”
This year, you see, has been challenging for McAbee. Late this past summer, a couple of spots on the left side of his face — one of them a nearly 10-centimeter spot on his jaw — were diagnosed as skin cancer, and had to be removed. That turned out to be a more invasive procedure than he’d planned on.
“The cancer is much deeper than I expected,” his doctor told him.
As a result, McAbee had to go to a specialist in Winston-Salem to get the cancer removed. That was in September, and a few weeks ago he learned he’s cancer-free.
“Fortunately, they got everything, but it kind of messed up the Santa thing I do every year,” McAbee says. “They had to take some skin from under my throat and move it up to where they took that 10-centimeter spot off of my face.”
None of which is conducive for a man whose long, white beard is an essential part of his Santa Claus persona. The beard had to go.
“I’ve got a partial beard back now,” he says, “but it’s not as long as it’s supposed to be yet.”
So yeah, the cancer has interfered with McAbee’s holiday season, which is usually full of Santa Claus appearances. But when he spoke with JD Peace, organizer of the Archdale Christmas Parade, he was in for an ironic surprise.
“He told me the theme of this year’s parade is cancer survivors,” McAbee says. “So I’m going to ride in the Christmas parade as Santa again.”
He’ll just be riding as Santa Claus, cancer survivor.
“I guess it’s just meant to be,” he says.
The 51st annual parade, hosted by the SerCo Club of Archdale-Trinity, will be held Sunday, at 3 p.m., along Main Street in Archdale.
“We decided to make this into a special Christmas parade, like a parade of hope,” Peace explains. “It’s going to be a tribute to cancer survivors and cancer patients, and it’ll be in loving memory of those who have died of cancer.”
In addition to McAbee, other cancer survivors will walk in the parade and ride on Santa’s float. Among them will be the junior grand marshal, Pearl Monroe “Roe Roe” Tucker, the young daughter of Fox 8 news personality Chad Tucker. Roe Roe, who fought a well-chronicled battle against leukemia, will be accompanied by her big sister, Carson Parry Tucker.
The parade’s usual bagpiper, David Thomas, will also walk in the parade, despite undergoing cancer treatments himself.
In addition, there will be cancer-themed vehicles, such as the Pink Cares Piedmont firetruck — a pink firetruck created in support of individuals with cancer and other diseases — and the N.C. Highway Patrol’s special pink-ribboned cruiser, which supports the fight against breast cancer. The Breast Center of Greensboro Imaging’s mobile mammogram vehicle will also participate in the parade.
Aside from the cancer theme, the usual parade highlights will all be there, from the colorful floats and pageant queens to the energetic marching bands and dance troupes.
“It’s a great way to kick-start the holiday season,” Peace says. “It brings out family and friends. It brings the whole community together for one day, and it helps everybody get into the Christmas spirit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.