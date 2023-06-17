DEAR DR. FOX: It’s been about 20 years since my beloved cat, Orso, passed away from natural causes. He used to hop onto the bed with my wife and me and do something like a fandango around our feet before settling down.
A week after his death, my wife and I were in bed at our cottage (about 150 miles away from our Toronto home), and each of us had this same experience: Orso doing his fandango at the foot of our bed, moving from right to left, then stopping. Neither of us spoke until after it happened and we each described it the same way. It hasn’t happened again.
While I consider myself to be an agnostic, I agree with you that this phenomenon disconfirms our materialistic worldview — or, to quote Shakespeare, “There are more things in heaven and Earth ... than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” Buddhist beliefs seem to be more accepting of this kind of a transition phase after corporeal death. — L.P., Toronto, Canada
DEAR L.P.: Many thanks for sharing your experience of an afterlife manifestation of your deceased cat. Such experiences are too often dismissed as a product of our own brain-conditioning, but when two or more people experience the same phenomenon at the same time, that theory is moot.
Medication to facilitate cat rescue-adoption
Cats rescued from hoarding situations appeared more amenable to human interaction after being given a dose of gabapentin, researchers reported in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association. Also, they were rehabilitated and adoptable sooner than cats that received the same rehabilitation program without the drug. The rehabilitation protocol developed by Bailey Eagan, a graduate student in the University of British Columbia’s Animal Welfare Program, has been a “game-changer” for cats at a shelter in the province, says Kim Monteith, the shelter’s manager of animal behavior and welfare. (Full story: CBC News, Canada, May 21)
Mealworm pet food progress
France-based Ynsect worked with veterinary nutritionists to develop a nutritional product made with mealworms that can be incorporated into pet foods, and the company recently acquired its first U.S. production facility in Nebraska. The product is high in fiber, omega-3s and protein; low in ash; and has a slightly nutty taste. Ynsect is developing feed for wild birds and backyard chickens and working with other companies on pet food formulations. (Full story: Fast Company.com, May 18)
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.