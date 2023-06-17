DEAR DR. FOX: It’s been about 20 years since my beloved cat, Orso, passed away from natural causes. He used to hop onto the bed with my wife and me and do something like a fandango around our feet before settling down.

A week after his death, my wife and I were in bed at our cottage (about 150 miles away from our Toronto home), and each of us had this same experience: Orso doing his fandango at the foot of our bed, moving from right to left, then stopping. Neither of us spoke until after it happened and we each described it the same way. It hasn’t happened again.

