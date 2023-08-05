“There’s a party going on right here. A celebration to last throughout the years!” As I write this column, the lyrics to that iconic song, “Celebration,” remind me of the evening I spent celebrating one of High Point’s newest endeavors.

This is the first time I have mentioned the Carolina Core Soccer, a professional soccer team starting in High Point. That in itself is wonderful and amazing, but there is more, and it is the “icing on the cake,” so to speak. The Cocktails & Cleats event held at Congdon Yards benefitted the Carolina Core Soccer Foundation, dedicated to the youth in the 12 counties of the Carolina Core area. Its mission is one worthy of a standing ovation by all of High Point. I will get to that later, but first let’s go to Cocktails & Cleats at Congdon Yards.