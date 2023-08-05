“There’s a party going on right here. A celebration to last throughout the years!” As I write this column, the lyrics to that iconic song, “Celebration,” remind me of the evening I spent celebrating one of High Point’s newest endeavors.
This is the first time I have mentioned the Carolina Core Soccer, a professional soccer team starting in High Point. That in itself is wonderful and amazing, but there is more, and it is the “icing on the cake,” so to speak. The Cocktails & Cleats event held at Congdon Yards benefitted the Carolina Core Soccer Foundation, dedicated to the youth in the 12 counties of the Carolina Core area. Its mission is one worthy of a standing ovation by all of High Point. I will get to that later, but first let’s go to Cocktails & Cleats at Congdon Yards.
I loved it when Tom Schaaf said at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Stake and Burger, “Have you heard of the Congdons?” In case you didn’t know, once again it is the Congdons, the third generation, who have stepped onto the field in bringing professional soccer to High Point as primary investors and founding partners. They are the driving force of Megan Oglesby, president of the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation, and her cousins Matt and Mark Penley.
The atmosphere as I arrived at the courtyard of Congdon Yards was nothing less than electric with so many young people enthusiastic about their hometown. My mingle began with wine in hand. The aroma from the grill led me to the amazing hors d’hoeuvres, and they were delicious.
It wasn’t long before emcee Cyril Jefferson took the microphone and introduced the person responsible for those hors d’hoeuvres, Anthony Kearey, whose Mason Jar Group based in Charlotte (tons of awards) operates the food at Congdon Yards and is opening the upscale restaurant Earl’s Landing at the Congdon Yards soon. Can’t wait.
Jefferson also thanked Jeff Horney, executive director of The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards, for partnering and incorporating the soccer theme in the children’s summer camps.
Next was Leah Hazelwood, who in addition to being president of Carolina Core Soccer Foundation is vice president of Go-Forth Pest Control and has four children with her husband, Chase. She explained the foundation’s vision: “When the board decided a professional soccer team playing in MLS Next Pro, we knew that we had to create a pathway for our local youth towards professional soccer. So, we started the Carolina Core Soccer Foundation. All of us are here today to celebrate and to support this very important nonprofit endeavor. Eddie Pope, our executive director, came from here and made it to the MLS. It’s not an easy path. It takes exceptional coaching, exceptional talent, and for many kids it takes a lot of money, thousands of dollars every year. Unfortunately, that means that the dream of professional soccer career is out of reach for many of our local youth. When we established the foundation, the board got together to include core values of community inclusion, respect, player development and leadership, and we are all committed to fulfilling our mission of promoting and enhancing the development of a diverse group of youth players both on and off the field. This is about all 12 counties of the Carolina Core region.”
Jefferson thanked the major sponsors: Earl’s Landing, Coca-Cola, Go-Forth Pest Control, Carolina Core, Graphic Connections and Price Commercial Properties (Marc DeLille). He also thanked team leaders, who all were presented Wooden Cleat Awards by Joe Blosser, who now serves as chief impact officer with the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation.
I was excited to meet Eddie Pope, the chief sporting officer for Carolina Core. Oh my, he is so impressive! From High Point, he is in the National Soccer Hall of Fame, played in the 1996 Olympics, played in three World Cups and is super-passionate about player development. He is so soft-spoken and modest and very smart. He told his story: “It was difficult being an African American who played in a predominantly white sport, often being the only Black kid on my team. I had parents who were super-dedicated to me, who were willing to fork out the money it takes to keep going in this sport. It’s not easy. The big point I want to make about our MLS Next (development) program is it’s going to be absolutely free to any and everybody! If you are good enough to play, there should not be any socioeconomic barriers in your way.” Pope said the training can easily cost $8,000 to $10,000 a year. This can be a pathway to a college scholarship or a professional career.
Jefferson called up Megan Ogglesby, to her surprise. Among her many achievements since graduating from High Point University in 2015 with a master’s degree in business administration is the prestigious President’s Award in 2021. She is truly amazing. Thank you, Megan, for all you do for High Point! Jefferson concurred as she walked up to the podium as he said, “None of this would be possible without you or your family!”
Jefferson recalled a question he asked when he and the lovely Megan were discussing the possibility of a soccer team. That question was, “Do you think soccer will really make a difference in our community?” Megan without hesitation answered after jokingly saying, or not, “Thanks for putting me on the spot! It’s more than soccer. What we have done is intentional and about the larger ecosystem. This is a vehicle to create access to opportunity to move up, make sure they are not kept down because they did not have access, or the door was closed. There is a bigger mission in all that we are doing in the Carolina Core. We are not going to be the silver bullet, but we are going to continue to show up for this community. At the end of the day, it is not about soccer. It is about opportunity.”
Jefferson asked everyone to raise their drinks and toast because, “My friends, this is so much bigger than soccer!”
