Turning the corner into the main floor of the Thomas Built Buses manufacturing plant, you see a long chalkboard-painted wall with hundreds of signatures that reads:
The Best Darn People… BD3
For employees at Thomas, BD3 means three things: Best Darn People, Best Darn Bus and Best Darn Values.
As one of the leading North American manufacturers of buses, Thomas Built produces 500,000 of the vehicles yearly that transport about 26 million kids to and from school every day, said Mario DiFoggio, manager of direct sales and marketing.
“If you think about it, the student’s day starts and ends on the school bus,” DiFoggio said. “The purpose of what we do from a day-in, day-out standpoint is so critical to society.”
And now, in accordance with the EPA’s $5 billion Clean School Bus Program to electrify school buses, Thomas is working to perfect fully electric vehicles. It has partnered with electric solutions manufacturer Proterra to construct a battery system that sustains its most popular model, called the Saf-T-Liner C2. The electric version is called the Jouley.
This vehicle won N.C. Chamber’s inaugural “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest in 2020 as the pinnacle for green technology in the state.
The battery-powered buses can drive about 135-140 miles, making them the perfect “use case” for developing the technology. For a shorter route of 40 miles, for example, a bus can drive its morning route, charge for a few hours, then get back on the road for its afternoon route.
“Never before has a school bus been in the forefront of technology like this,” DiFoggio said.
Along with eliminating emissions, electric buses also lack that familiar hum that diesel engine buses have. The C2 Jouley is quiet — which had an unanticipated benefit.
“Noise begets noise,” DiFoggio said. “So with a much quieter vehicle, the unintended consequence is that the children are much more quiet.”
There are around 300 of these C2 Jouleys in circulation.
High Point has been home to Thomas Built Buses for more than 100 years. In 1916, when car designer Perley A. Thomas lost his job in wartime layoffs, he founded Perley A. Thomas Car Works, focused on renovating and building streetcars.
With car and bus transportation on the rise in the 1930s, Thomas pivoted to manufacturing school buses and by the 1960s became known nationwide for them. In 1972, the company was renamed Thomas Built Buses to reflect its growth as one of the country’s top school bus manufacturers.
The company is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in North America, and has an average annual revenue of $550 million.
The Saf-T-Liner C2 Manufacturing Plant in High Point was added in 2004 on a 90-acre plot. It has 275,000 square feet of production space split between body assembly, paint shop, trim line, chassis prep and final assembly areas.
The company makes and molds all of its metal parts at its High Point facilities, and they are shaped, welded and riveted in the ¾-mile-long main body assembly line. It takes 14 minutes to do one bus.
The body of the bus is painted, sent to the trim line to be outfitted with interior features such as flooring, insulation, lights, windows and seats, then attached to its chassis, the structural underframe that includes the engine, transmission, driver’s seat, steering wheel and wheels.
When it’s finally all put together, the vehicle is tested and inspected in the final assembly line before being driven out to the lot.
In total, the plant generates about 40 buses daily, seven days a week, which are shipped across the 50 states, Canadian provinces, and even to U.S. territories like Guam.
For customers, each vehicle costs roughly $100,000, and Thomas’ electric school buses can cost up to three times that much. The average lifetime of a bus is about 15 years.
Because of various climates and terrains, state and school district regulations for the buses vary. Thus, there are over 20,000 customizable options, which might include anywhere from a white roof to a black hood to reflective tape. For perspective, the leading manufacturer car brand only has about 285 total customizable options.
“These things are not vanilla,” DiFoggio said.
