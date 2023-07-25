COVID exposed many of the cracks that we have in the various systems in the United States, including the supply system, transportation, pharmaceutical and health care, to name a few. One of the most glaring cracks is one that most of us can see for ourselves, the food system. In the land of plenty, who would have ever thought grocery shelves would still have gaps. Progress has been made in restoring the food system to normal, but we are still not there.
Today there are still food shortages. Wheat and grain prices are increasing because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Digging a little deeper you learn that 31% of all vegetables consumed in the United States are imported, mostly from Mexico and Canada. Three states — California, Arizona and Florida — produce 76% of all the vegetables consumed in the nation. When you begin looking at the bigger picture, you can understand why the food system is so vulnerable to interruptions. Drought, flooding, hurricanes, environmental changes, fuel prices, labor shortages and a host of other events all impact what is available in the store. When there is an event that impacts the food system, it is our most vulnerable that are impacted most by increased prices, and food shortages.
The Greater High Point Food Alliance will host its seventh Food Security Summit on Sept. 13. The topic for this year’s summit is creating sustainable and resilient food systems. This is the beginning of a very important conversation about our food system. Admittedly, we cannot grow enough food in our immediate area to meet the need, but we can begin to discuss the need for a strong, robust, regional food system that meets the dietary needs of all people.
As the food summit planning committee has been talking about our food system, we have begun to understand the complexity of food systems. There have been thought-provoking conversations, because each of us have a different view of a sustainable, resilient food system. For the purposes of the food summit, the group landed on a common understanding that food systems are interconnected agricultural systems and processes that influence nutrition, food, health, community and economic development, and the environment.
With this language in mind, you see that a food system includes production and processing, markets and consumption, food recovery and waste, sustainability and environment, wellness, equity, policy and advocacy, emergency food, communications, and collaboration. It is impossible to cover all of these topics in a one-day food summit, so the speakers’ focus will be food recovery and waste, policy and advocacy. A panel discussion around production, equity, economic development, and the Black Farmers Network will take place. After the first of the year the food alliance will host a monthly “lunch and learn” about each of the different areas of the food system.
Before the summit, community conversations will take place with neighborhood leaders and neighborhood associations. For me, this is the best part of a food summit. I love hearing from our neighbors to learn what they think and what are their ideas. One of the questions that we will ask is what they would do to improve the food system in their neighborhood. The results from these conversations and the food summit will guide the work of the food alliance for the next year. This will include sharing the results with local, regional and national leaders. Folks impacted by policy decisions should have a voice on what those policies should be and the impact on their families.
It is important to all of us that there is a just, sustainable and resilient food system. Food for Thought.
Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org
