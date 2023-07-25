COVID exposed many of the cracks that we have in the various systems in the United States, including the supply system, transportation, pharmaceutical and health care, to name a few. One of the most glaring cracks is one that most of us can see for ourselves, the food system. In the land of plenty, who would have ever thought grocery shelves would still have gaps. Progress has been made in restoring the food system to normal, but we are still not there.

Today there are still food shortages. Wheat and grain prices are increasing because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Digging a little deeper you learn that 31% of all vegetables consumed in the United States are imported, mostly from Mexico and Canada. Three states — California, Arizona and Florida — produce 76% of all the vegetables consumed in the nation. When you begin looking at the bigger picture, you can understand why the food system is so vulnerable to interruptions. Drought, flooding, hurricanes, environmental changes, fuel prices, labor shortages and a host of other events all impact what is available in the store. When there is an event that impacts the food system, it is our most vulnerable that are impacted most by increased prices, and food shortages.