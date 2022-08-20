Stars have farewell tours! Now one of our High Point stars is nearing the end of hers! Debbie Lumpkins, the executive director of the High Point Arts Council for the past 22 years, originally announced that her retirement would begin the last day of June. That did not happen because it could not happen. There was no one yet who could replace the irreplaceable Lumpkins. Just this week Alexandra Arpajian was named the new executive director.
Graciously Lumpkins agreed to remain on a part-time basis well past her intended retirement date. This column recounts the combination Arts Awards Banquet and retirement party, the retirement that still hasn’t happened. She did, though, cut her hours to part-time. Lumpkins’ part-time could sometimes equal others’ full-time. She did whatever it took to make positive things happen at the High Point Arts Council, and they have. Now in her “farewell tour” she has hosted numerous events, including the free Arts Splash concerts throughout High Point, the John Coltrane workshop and concert and several Dancin’ at the Station events highlighting area bands. Not only that, Lumpkins has continued to write proposals for several grants!
I think you by now have gotten the idea that Debbie Lumpkins is, as they say, “a hard act to follow.” I met Lumpkins when she first came to the Arts Council 22 years ago (can it really be that long ago?) in a part-time community outreach position. Alan Waufle was executive director at the time, and the Arts Council was in a teeny office on Fisher Avenue. The fiery redhead was ablaze with ideas. That was just an omen of what was coming.
Her leadership as well as her ideas were noticed, and after Waufle was offered a job in another state, Lumpkins — with a husband (Robert, also in the arts, died suddenly in 2006 of a heart attack) and two small children, Kevin and Kaitlin — was asked to be executive director. Thankfully she accepted, and now the Lumpkins era is coming to an end. What an era it has been. Debbie will help in the transition into the next era until the end of September. Then she will start her Arts Council retirement.
Debbie wanted to combine the Arts Award Banquet with her retirement party to keep costs to a minimum. But in a surprise move (or was it?) one of High Point’s most philanthropic supporters of the arts, Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan, stepped up and picked up the tab for the entire evening. The Arts Awards winners were announced previously, but I will recap them before going further. The Award for Corporate Support of the Arts was presented to High Point Theatre. David Briggs, director of the High Point Theatre, attended with his wife, Elizabeth. David supports Arts Council events held at Centennial Station, plus the Theatre is so accommodating to hosting performances of Arts Council affiliates.
Karen Hutchinson was awarded the Arts Council’s Award for Individual Support of the Arts. She is always so upbeat, a perennial Arts Council Marketing Committee member donating her talent and time as graphic arts designer. Board member emeritus Jim Morgan presented the Arts Award for Teacher of the Year to Keri Truhe of Phoenix Academy, whose passion goes “beyond the band, orchestra, and chorus rooms.”
Awards given to the affiliate star board members were Lillie Harris for High Point Community Concerts, Courtney Lowe for High Point Community Theatre, Carol Johnson for High Point Ballet, and Carlos Olvera for High Point Arts Council.
Now on with the show! You may remember that Lumpkins teamed with Fred Astaire professional Maksym Hrusha for Communities in Schools’ Dancing with the High Point Stars. The redhead wore red — what else would she wear? Red is her favorite color. So once again she donned red. Shall I say she was “radiant in red,” ala “pretty in pink,” albeit a different red dress from her previous performances. She described it as her swan song or swan dance as she bids adieu. As you might expect the once-professional dancer glided beautifully across the floor to the tune of “I’m Feeling Good” by Michael Buble.
Also wowing the patrons and celebrants was the High Point Ballet. They danced from their “Celtic Legends” and “Muse” and “Might.” The young dancers’ precision and synchronization, not to mention stamina and enthusiastic energy, were incredible. I was wowed and wished my own dance partner, Alosha Anatoliy, who studied ballet in the Ukraine, could have seen our High Point Ballet. He was a back-up ballet dancer to “Super Blonde” Ukranian star Olya Polyakova. I think he, too, would have been impressed!
The evening was interposed with entertainment and bravos as board chair Carlos Olvera recounted just a few of the accomplishments during Lumpkins’ reign, “I have had the honor to work with a very special and unique person, Debbie Lumpkins.” He said that Debbie took the Arts Council through four moves before finding its permanent home at Centennial Station, working with campaign chair Jim Morgan to pay off the mortgage in seven years, taking concerts virtual during the pandemic, setting up the website, social media, organizing events, and the lists goes on.
I know personally that Debbie would often spend 18 hours a day working without complaint, even on weekends!
It was only fitting for the “retiring” honoree to say a few words. Lumpkins said: “22 years, it has been a long ride. Sometimes that ride has been bumpy, but it has never been boring! I am grateful for all the people that I have met along this journey. … We are all on this great arts team making all of this happen in High Point and making it grow. I cannot tell you how much I appreciate you.”
Her final event, as she reminded me, will be to join Joe Gamble for the Gamble Garden Party on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. to benefit the new overall landscaping plans for Centennial Station. More to follow.
Olvera also said, “Debbie Lumpkins has been a huge blessing to our community!”
