Stars have farewell tours! Now one of our High Point stars is nearing the end of hers! Debbie Lumpkins, the executive director of the High Point Arts Council for the past 22 years, originally announced that her retirement would begin the last day of June. That did not happen because it could not happen. There was no one yet who could replace the irreplaceable Lumpkins. Just this week Alexandra Arpajian was named the new executive director.

Graciously Lumpkins agreed to remain on a part-time basis well past her intended retirement date. This column recounts the combination Arts Awards Banquet and retirement party, the retirement that still hasn’t happened. She did, though, cut her hours to part-time. Lumpkins’ part-time could sometimes equal others’ full-time. She did whatever it took to make positive things happen at the High Point Arts Council, and they have. Now in her “farewell tour” she has hosted numerous events, including the free Arts Splash concerts throughout High Point, the John Coltrane workshop and concert and several Dancin’ at the Station events highlighting area bands. Not only that, Lumpkins has continued to write proposals for several grants!

Trending Videos