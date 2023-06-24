Happy 25th anniversary, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point! Silver is traditionally the gift celebrating this momentous occasion. Although silver is tradition, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point has proven to be pure gold. Even MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, agrees. She chose to give our Boys & Girls Clubs over $1 million! They are even getting bigger and better as the new flagship club, The Congdon Hub for Great Futures, is taking shape by the conversion of the former Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church. While the commemoration continues throughout the year, the annual Stake and Burger Fundraiser held at the High Point Country Club celebrated those 25 years.
An social hour with a magnificent array of silent auction items preceded the dinner and program. The Stake and Burger fundraiser is different in the fact that children from the various clubs (Carson Stout, Central Asheboro, Forest Hills, Southside, Ward Street) attend the event and have prepared performances.
When I first arrived, I spotted my friend Carol Andrews Hughes, noted local television news personality, author, fellow Rotarian and so much more. She told me that there had been a change in the evening’s plans. “How?” I wondered. She told me that High Point’s noted William Hayes — who graduated from Andrews High School, attended Winston-Salem State and played for the NFL for 11 years before retiring — had just had hip surgery and was in a lot of pain, however it was very important to him to speak to the children.
It was decided that in lieu of speaking at dinner both he and Carol would chat with the children in the ballroom as the adults socialized in The Grill. I had to be there, so my Mary Mingle was cut short, but it was well worth it.
The two sat, with the children sitting attentively on the floor around them. Williams began, “Be determined to be great. My whole focus was to play football. Sometimes I would go home, and the lights would be off (cut off by the power company). My main concern was to take us out of that situation. There will be people who will say, ‘You can’t do it,’ who won’t believe in your dream. I’m here to tell you if you have a dream, attack it. Be the best person you can be every single day. Let people see the light in you.”
Hughes added she started working in news “when dinosaurs roamed.” (Oh, Carol, you are too funny!), “They told me, ‘You don’t look like you should be on TV. You have no talent, and you should find something else to do.’ I did not listen to them.” Williams added, “Don’t let your circumstances define who you are.”
Hughes posed the question, “Who has been told you are ‘at risk’? I want you to change that word. You are ‘at promise’ to be better, bigger and more wonderful than you already are. I’ll never be what I was supposed to look like to be on TV. I will never have blond hair and blue eyes. You have to be what you are. You are meant to be bigger and better. That is why you came to the Boys & Girls Clubs.”
As their talk continued, so did the bidding on the silent auction items until the doors of the ballroom opened. Adult drinks were put aside for the remainder of the evening as patrons were seated.
As the emcee, Hughes said, “You are here building our next generation, and for that we are eternally grateful.”
President and CEO Floyd Johnson and Steve Morris, founding president and CEO, stepped to the podium. Morris commented that it took great board members, professionals, volunteers and club members. Johnson added that about four years ago “We had 40 computers among all the clubs. Today we have 400. We are very thankful to many of our partners, and tonight specifically Guilford County Schools for trusting us with the children after school. We have 20-plus schools we partner with in High Point.”
Next a wonderful video was played produced by Captivate Media (Justin Thompson, owner), which was the Mission Sponsor for Stake and Burger and has been a sponsor for many others in our community. Stake and Burger! I guess you can guess what was on the menu.
David Horney stepped up to introduce the Dr. Brett Carter Youth of the Year Award. Carter graduated from High Point University and now is associate vice chancellor and dean of students at UNC Greensboro. Carter is remarkable, and so is this year’s Youth of the Year, Najah Maxwell, a sophomore at Ragsdale High School. She excels in academics and has gone to the Southside Boys & Girls Club since she the second grade. Her aspiration is to become a pediatric orthopedic physician! Wow! I think she can do it. Congratulations, Najah Maxwell.
Board members Raven Jefferson (married to City Councilman Cyril Jefferson) and Crysaundra Rorie are both alumni of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. They shared memories that included a trip to New York (by Jefferson) and Emerald Pointe (by Rorie) and shared similarities, including both being raised by single mothers. They said the important thing was everything was free. “We didn’t even have to pay the $2 membership,” they both commented. At that point they asked that in honor of the 25th anniversary for everyone to sponsor a child for a year. That amount would be $2,500.
Former board chair Tom Schaaf, who is probably High Point’s most avid Boys & Girls Clubs advocate, told of the Scott donation and then also said in jest, “Has anyone heard of the Congdons?” He then told of the Congdons’ multi-million-dollar contribution and matching donation for the new club hub. Schaaf said, “The Congdon Club for Great Futures is the neatest, the most beautiful club within 1,000 miles.”
Current board chair Bradley Gibson stepped up, “Thank you for making great futures for these wonderful kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.