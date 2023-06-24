Happy 25th anniversary, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point! Silver is traditionally the gift celebrating this momentous occasion. Although silver is tradition, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point has proven to be pure gold. Even MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, agrees. She chose to give our Boys & Girls Clubs over $1 million! They are even getting bigger and better as the new flagship club, The Congdon Hub for Great Futures, is taking shape by the conversion of the former Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church. While the commemoration continues throughout the year, the annual Stake and Burger Fundraiser held at the High Point Country Club celebrated those 25 years.

An social hour with a magnificent array of silent auction items preceded the dinner and program. The Stake and Burger fundraiser is different in the fact that children from the various clubs (Carson Stout, Central Asheboro, Forest Hills, Southside, Ward Street) attend the event and have prepared performances.