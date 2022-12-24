HIGH POINT
Because books were such an important part of Jeanette Dickens’ past, she’s made it her mission for books to be an important part of foster children’s future.
Dickens, of High Point, is the founder and president of Books For Birthdays, a nonprofit organization that provides new personalized books to children in foster care on their birthdays, in hopes of fostering a lifelong interest in reading.
“I truly believe that the most important gift you can give a child is a book, because it’s the gift of knowledge that will remain with them for the rest of their lives,” Dickens says.
Dickens founded Books For Birthdays seven years ago, when she and her husband, James, were living in Statesville. She adds, however, that the organization’s roots can actually be traced to her childhood, when she developed her own passion for reading.
“My mother always encouraged my brother and I to read,” she says. “We had a neighborhood library, and I loved to go there and check out books. When I was reading, I felt so empowered reading about different places, different children, different characters. It was very empowering to me.”
Dickens says reading helped her forge a pathway to a career in social work, where she could help others. It also inspired her to establish a children’s library and reading program at the church her husband was pastoring in Iredell County.
In 2015, after James retired, she decided to reach a wider group of children by founding Books For Birthdays. The organization made its first delivery of books to the Iredell County Department of Social Services foster care program on July 1 of that year.
When the couple moved to High Point in 2018, Books For Birthdays came with them. The organization now operates out of an office in the old Westchester Mall building on Westchester Drive.
The concept of Books For Birthdays is simple. Working through the social services departments of several area counties, the organization gives new books to children in those counties’ foster care programs. Each child receives one brand new book on his or her birthday.
“These are birthday gifts, so we want the books to be brand new,” Dickens explains. “A lot of people ask if they can donate gently used books, but we tell them no, they’ve got to be brand new. Children in foster care are used to getting hand-me-downs, so we want these books to be something they can call their very own.”
To that end, each book is individualized with a sticker on the inside that bears the child’s name.
For younger children, Books For Birthdays typically gives them books that focus on basic learning skills such as numbers, the alphabet and colors, Dickens says. As the children get older, though, the organization chooses books that are not only age- and gender-appropriate, but which also line up with the children’s interests, whether those interests are sports, history, science-fiction or something else altogether.
“We had one child who wanted to be a barber, and we were able to find a book about barbering that we thought would benefit him,” Dickens says.
The books are either donated from publishing houses, donated by individuals, or purchased through financial contributions to the organization.
To date, Books For Birthdays has gifted more than 3,500 books since its inception, according to Dickens.
“We get quite a bit of feedback,” she says. “Sometimes they ask if they can get another book, and that really warms our hearts to know that they’re getting books they really want to read. That’s why we’re here.”
