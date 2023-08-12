THOMASVILLE
What do white liquor, a double murder and a souped-up 1940 dark blue Ford coupe have in common?
They all play a key role in the tale that Bill Blair Jr. weaves about Blair’s Last Run, a new North Carolina moonshine that honors the memory of Blair’s notorious namesake, the late Bill Blair Sr., a prolific High Point bootlegger who went on to become a pioneer of stock car racing.
“My daddy used to haul moonshine,” says Blair, who lives in Thomasville but grew up in his father’s hometown of High Point. “He hauled liquor during the week and raced on the weekends.”
Blair’s days as a moonshine hauler began in the late 1920s, when he was still just a teenager. Nonetheless, his son says, he burned up the dusty, winding backroads of Virginia and North Carolina like a veteran stunt driver, routinely outrunning and outfoxing the revenuers trying to catch him with a trunk full of moonshine, even when they were shooting at him.
Finally, on Christmas Eve in 1932, Blair was nabbed in Martinsville, Virginia, with 125 gallons of liquor on him, and it was that run-in with the law that gave the new moonshine its intriguing name. When the young moonshine hauler went before the judge, he vowed, “I’ll tell you one thing, judge — you can bet your bottom dollar that’s gonna be my last run.”
It wasn’t really his last run — not by a long shot — but Blair’s insincere promise yielded the ironic name for Blair’s Last Run, which was introduced earlier this year by Southern Distilling Co. of Statesville.
So where does the souped-up 1940 coupe come into play? And the double murder?
Blair’s Last Run, which is available in stores now, features a colorized photo of a 1940 dark blue Ford coupe, the same souped-up car Blair raced on weekends and sometimes hauled moonshine in during the week. That car, which could top 100 mph, actually belonged to Blair’s friend J.T. Springer, but Blair often drove it because Springer wasn’t a racer. Springer did, however, jazz up the car with spotlights and exhaust pipe extenders to make it look fancier.
Now, 80-some years later, Blair Jr. wishes he knew where that car was so he could display it in the large, private racing museum he has on his property. The folks at Southern Distilling would be happy to show it off at their facility, too.
“I want the car because my daddy drove it,” says Blair, 85. “Knowing the history of the car, it would mean a lot to me. And I believe it still exists somewhere — I just haven’t been able to find it.”
Blair says he’s been searching for the old car for close to a decade, but the trail keeps going cold. Here’s what he knows:
In the early and mid-1940s, Blair Sr. raced the ’40 Ford coupe predominantly at two tracks — one in Mount Airy, and the other at the old Greensboro Fairgrounds. One day around 1946 or ’47, he raced in Greensboro — he finished second that day — and the car caught the eye of a man named Bennie Cross, a spectator from Cascade, Virginia, about 45 miles north of Greensboro.
“Bennie just had to have that car,” Blair Jr. explains. “He just had to have it, so they sold it to him. He drove it home that same day and stored it in a building beside his house.”
Sadly, in December 1975, three men attempted to rob Cross and his wife, Mary, who were known to hide a lot of money at their home. When the couple refused to reveal where the money was stashed, the robbers killed them, shooting both of them in the head.
A year or two later, as the couple’s daughter was in the process of going through her late parents’ possessions, she reportedly sold the old coupe, along with another vehicle Cross had stored in the same building.
“Someone in J.T. Springer’s family said they thought the car was sold somewhere around Martinsville, Mount Airy or Wilkesboro, but it’s never turned up,” Blair Jr. says. “I’m still looking for it, but there’s no telling where it’s at.”
He hopes the publicity surrounding Blair’s Last Run will somehow lead him to the car, but he knows it’s a long shot.
“I’d love to have that thing,” he says. “I wouldn’t pay a million dollars for it, but maybe a little bit under that.”
