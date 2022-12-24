DEAR DR. FOX: I have had a 12-year-old male cat named Billy for seven months. Generally, he is friendly, outgoing and affectionate, even to strangers. When I pet him, groom him, clean his eyes or give him medicine, he never tries to bite.

But twice, out of the blue, he has given me a hard bite (or tried to). He will be snoozing on my lap for an hour or so, then there is a sudden change of mood and he bites my arm — hard — then jumps off and runs away. The first time was two months ago, and it just happened again. (I saw it coming and put my book up, which he bit.) The first time it happened, we took him to the vet to be sure there were no dental or medical issues; he was fine.

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.

Trending Videos