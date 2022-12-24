DEAR DR. FOX: I have had a 12-year-old male cat named Billy for seven months. Generally, he is friendly, outgoing and affectionate, even to strangers. When I pet him, groom him, clean his eyes or give him medicine, he never tries to bite.
But twice, out of the blue, he has given me a hard bite (or tried to). He will be snoozing on my lap for an hour or so, then there is a sudden change of mood and he bites my arm — hard — then jumps off and runs away. The first time was two months ago, and it just happened again. (I saw it coming and put my book up, which he bit.) The first time it happened, we took him to the vet to be sure there were no dental or medical issues; he was fine.
Billy gets wet food twice a day and has access to dry food all day. How can I stop this behavior? — M.P.W., Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
DEAR M.P.W.: My suspicion is that your cat is giving you a “love bite” on your arm or hand, like many cats do. It is probably a mixed signal of affection, play and socio-sexual arousal, even in neutered cats. As a rule, these bites do not break the skin. Cats may subsequently drool and knead with their forepaws, regressing to kittenish nursing behaviors.
Consider, too, that any new toiletry or lotion you apply to your skin could trigger this behavior as a response to an unfamiliar scent. If this behavior is more frequent early in the evening, it may simply be part of the “evening zoomies” when cats run around the house. Your cat will benefit from interactive play, as with a laser light or a bunch of feathers on a string to catch and bite — rather than you! For details, see my book “Cat Body, Cat Mind.”
If play therapy fails, have the veterinarian prescribe gabapentin, which can do wonders for some feline behavioral problems associated with the fright/fight/flight reaction. Considering your cat’s age, he could have hyperthyroidism, which can cause sudden aggression and which your veterinarian should rule out. A head X-ray and full neurologic examination could also reveal a brain tumor, which could account for this behavior.
Remember, cat bites that penetrate the skin can result in infection and hospitalization, so take no risks: Wear some protection over your arms. According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in every 3 people bitten on the hand by a cat must be hospitalized to treat the ensuing bacterial infection.
DEAR DR. FOX: Have you heard of something called Baylisascaris from cat feces? Apparently it’s rare, but can be contracted by kids who play in dirt where there’s animal feces.
I have a friend whose son contracted this and now has severe neurological problems. He is now blind, uses a feeding tube and can’t walk or talk. They don’t know if it’s permanent, but were told he got it from cat feces from the dirt in the yard. — P.G., Tulsa, Oklahoma
DEAR P.G.: I was just thinking about this parasite because we have had raccoons coming to our property for many years and sometimes, they poop on our deck. According to the CDC, Baylisascaris worms are intestinal parasites found in a wide variety of animals. Different species are associated with different animal hosts. For example, Baylisascaris procyonis is found in raccoons, and Baylisascaris columnaris is found in skunks.
Cases of Baylisascaris infection in people are not frequently reported, but can be severe. Baylisascaris procyonis is thought to pose the greatest risk to people because raccoons often live near human dwellings.
Raccoons pass the eggs out in their feces, which other animals — and children playing outdoors — can pick up and accidentally swallow. The eggs hatch in the gut and migrate to various parts of the new host’s body and form cysts that then infect the animal. Raccoons, dogs and cats may eat infected birds and the remains of small mammals, and the cysts turn into egg-producing worms in the guts and the parasitic cycle continues.
Human infections resulting in blindness and neurologic problems are extremely rare, but also could be underdiagnosed. This is yet another zoonotic disease to add to the list that free-roaming, indoor-outdoor cats could bring into the home and infect family members.
