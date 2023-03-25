HIGH POINT
Even at 76, Ben Vereen sounds like a man half his age as he talks enthusiastically about “Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen,” the show he’ll be bringing to High Point next weekend.
So if you plan on steppin’ out to see the legendary performer’s highly acclaimed one-man show, you’d better put on your track shoes, because Vereen’s not going to wait for you.
“I’m 76 years old,” the veteran singer, dancer and actor said during a recent telephone interview. “But I’ve redefined the word ‘old.’ This show is a celebration of life — it’s going to be a great, great show.”
“Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen” will be presented April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Theatre, and tickets are still available.
The show is a blend of one man’s artistry, incorporating song and dance, storytelling and inspiration. There will be a tribute to Broadway — where a young Vereen endeared himself to audiences and critics alike — as well as tributes to two of his favorite entertainers, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.
Vereen’s affinity for Davis goes back to the late 1960s, when he was cast opposite the consummate song-and-dance man in the film adaptation of “Sweet Charity.” Then Vereen was cast as Davis’ understudy in a touring production of “Golden Boy,” which cemented their relationship.
“When I was growing up, … (Blacks) had Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, Duke Ellington — those were the icons we looked up to,” Vereen said. “When I met Sammy, he pretty much mentored me. I’m honored and thankful, so I try to keep his legacy alive.”
The show will also include numbers from some of Vereen’s biggest hits on Broadway, including “Hair,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Pippin,” “Jelly’s Last Jam” and “Wicked.” It was in the early ’70s that Vereen really began to turn heads on Broadway, earning a Tony Award nomination for his role as Judas in “Jesus Christ Superstar” in 1972 and winning a Tony the next year for his portrayal of Leading Player in “Pippin.”
While Vereen’s “Steppin’ Out” show has been around for more than a decade, the reviews have always been the same — glowing.
“Simply hearing the name Ben Vereen uttered invokes the magic and allure of Broadway,” The New York Times wrote following a performance at New York’s famed 54 Below cabaret and restaurant. “From originating key roles in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and ‘Pippin’ to being a notable replacement in shows like ‘Jelly’s Last Jam’ and ‘Wicked,’ Vereen has called the stages of Broadway home for years. Therefore, it is no surprise that he commands an audience with charm and pizzazz, easily entertaining a full house at 54 Below with his new cabaret show, ‘Steppin’ Out.’ ”
Proving his versatility, though, Vereen is more than just a Broadway legend. He’s also remembered for his portrayal of Chicken George in the iconic television miniseries “Roots,” his role as O’Connor Flood in the feature film “All That Jazz” and, most recently, his portrayal of Peter Morgan, a retired professor dealing with memory loss, in the CBS sitcom “B Positive.”
Last year, Vereen made an appearance at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, where he received the Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also awarded the inaugural Juneteenth Legacy Award from the Broadway League and has been widely recognized for his efforts on behalf of advocacy for the arts, including arts in education.
When asked whether he intends to slow down now that he’s in his mid-70s, Vereen laughed.
“My godmother used to say, ‘When I die, I don’t want God looking at me and saying, ‘You rusted out of life’ — I want Him saying, ‘You worked out of life,’ ” he said.
“That’s what I want, too. I don’t want to rust out of life — I want to work out of life. I want to inspire people. I want to uplift people, because people uplift me. I’m doing it for all the people who encouraged me.”
