HIGH POINT

Even at 76, Ben Vereen sounds like a man half his age as he talks enthusiastically about “Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen,” the show he’ll be bringing to High Point next weekend.

jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579

Trending Videos

Want to go?

“Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen,” a one-man show featuring the legendary entertainer, will be presented April 1 at 7:30 p.m., at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. American Sign Language interpreter Jeanette Lee will be on hand to provide interpretation for the deaf. Tickets are $30 to $60 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.