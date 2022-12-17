DEAR READERS: Bumblebees play, according to new research led by Queen Mary University of London and recently published in the journal Animal Behaviour. Per a summary on the university’s website (qmul.ac.uk), “It is the first time that object play behavior has been shown in an insect, adding to mounting evidence that bees may experience positive ‘feelings.’ ”

Further summary from the university:

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments will be discussed in future columns.

Trending Videos