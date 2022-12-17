DEAR READERS: Bumblebees play, according to new research led by Queen Mary University of London and recently published in the journal Animal Behaviour. Per a summary on the university’s website (qmul.ac.uk), “It is the first time that object play behavior has been shown in an insect, adding to mounting evidence that bees may experience positive ‘feelings.’ ”
Further summary from the university:
“Professor Lars Chittka, Professor of Sensory and Behavioural Ecology at Queen Mary University of London, head of the lab and author of the recent book ‘The Mind of a Bee,’ said: ‘This research provides a strong indication that insect minds are far more sophisticated than we might imagine. There are lots of animals who play just for the purposes of enjoyment, but most examples come from young mammals and birds. We are producing ever-increasing amounts of evidence backing up the need to do all we can to protect insects that are a million miles from the mindless, unfeeling creatures they are traditionally believed to be.’ ”
In other apian news, researchers have found that the fuzz that covers bees’ bodies helps them sense flowers’ natural electric fields, allowing them to locate their favorite plants. Bees leave an electric trace on pollinated flowers, telling other bees the flower is “tapped out.” A study found that fertilizers change that electric field and put bumblebees off from fertilizing. (Ellard R. Hunting et al, “Synthetic fertilizers alter floral biophysical cues and bumblebee foraging behavior,” doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgac230)
NEW COMMISSION FORMED TO MONITOR EMF ISSUES
The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), launched on Oct. 18. The ICBE-EMF was commissioned by the advisers to the International EMF Scientist Appeal, a petition signed by more than 240 scientists who have published more than 2,000 papers on EMF, biology and health. It was organized under the umbrella of the Electromagnetic Safety Alliance, a U.S. nonprofit organization.
DEAR DR. FOX: My son’s cat has been on hyperthyroid medicine, and was recently put on meds for high blood pressure. He has had two bouts of constipation since starting the new medication. Is it possible that the blood pressure medicine is the cause? — G.R., Jupiter, Florida
DEAR G.R.: Blood pressure medications do have various side effects, which veterinarians are careful to monitor. Calcium channel blockers, such as diltiazem (brand name Cardizem), relax the smooth muscles in blood vessels to lower blood pressure. But they also relax the muscles in the gut and may cause constipation.
The cat’s condition should be reevaluated by the veterinarian, and I would advise not feeding him dry kibble as his main food. Rather, give him canned cat food plus a few drops of olive or flaxseed oil. Giving him a twice-daily abdominal massage, as per my book “The Healing Touch for Cats,” may help alleviate this condition, along with encouraging the cat to play and be active.
Left unattended, chronic constipation in any animal can cause problems. One condition called megacolon is common in less-active cats, and requires immediate veterinary attention. Retention of feces means increasing discomfort, nausea and compromised health due to absorption of fecal bacterial endotoxins.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments will be discussed in future columns.
