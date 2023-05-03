Strangely enough, so far this spring the roller coaster temperatures and abundant rains have been very good for the vines and beards in my landscape. I have also seen similar results in other Triad locations. Some folks don’t plant vines in their landscape because they may choose invasive varieties, or they take up too much space. And those are two important considerations before you plant them. So, choose your vine carefully.

I have two great performing vine favorites: clematis, and bignonia. You have probably heard of clematis, the “Queen of the Garden” per many growers, but you may never have seen a bignonia. Both vines are great perennials that bloom year after year. Both are non-invasive and will grow in full sun. Both look best and perform well on a trellis.

