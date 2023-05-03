Strangely enough, so far this spring the roller coaster temperatures and abundant rains have been very good for the vines and beards in my landscape. I have also seen similar results in other Triad locations. Some folks don’t plant vines in their landscape because they may choose invasive varieties, or they take up too much space. And those are two important considerations before you plant them. So, choose your vine carefully.
I have two great performing vine favorites: clematis, and bignonia. You have probably heard of clematis, the “Queen of the Garden” per many growers, but you may never have seen a bignonia. Both vines are great perennials that bloom year after year. Both are non-invasive and will grow in full sun. Both look best and perform well on a trellis.
Bignonia
Tangerine Beauty Crossvine is the common name for Bignonia capreolata. Choose a fence or 8-foot trellis to grow it upward as a manageable blooming vine. As its name suggests, the 2-inch-long, narrow trumpet-blooms shift from pinkish-red on the outside to vibrant orange inside the trumpet. The vine is tough and low maintenance in full sun with moderate amounts of water. It will even grow in shade and poor soil conditions. Other bignonia varieties have red blooms if you prefer. They are native to the southeastern U.S. and grow quickly up to 30 feet without pruning. My variety is red with a yellow throat.
Coral honeysuckle vine
Native to the Eastern U.S., this plant looks similar to the invasive Japanese honeysuckle but is not considered to be invasive. This vine is low-maintenance, perennial and fast-growing. The 2- to 3-inch-long, trumpet-shaped blooms are coral pink with a beautiful orange pink inside with yellow stamens. It will grow in full to partial sun and is loved by butterflies and hummingbirds while birds such as robins and finches love the red berries in late autumn.
Clematis
A very calm and truly elegant Queen of the Garden, clematis has been remarkably gorgeous this spring. I have seen some beautiful specimens of white and dark purple varieties with enormous, hand-sized blooms this spring. Clematis vining plants are usually very free flowering even though they need a trellis or fence to intertwine since they don’t form grasping tendrils like ivy. But they are great to decorate fences and stone walls or cover tree stumps or rock piles. They have been used to frame porches and entranceways as well as beautify utility and light poles, mailboxes, or screen unsightly views.
Unlike some vines like ivy, they bloom beautifully and can combine harmlessly with climbing roses and shrubs. The vine is lightweight with limited growth that will add a cheerful color highlight with the blooms during the spring, summer or autumn. You can even enjoy the blooms by harvesting the blooms and floating them in a bowl of water for a table accent indoors.
The main rule in growing clematis is to keep the long, deep roots cool with mulch and expose the above-ground parts to sun for around six hours per day. The roots need loose soil and a pH around 6.0, so you will need to mix in some limestone in our soils. Clematis has hundreds of varieties that come in all shades of red, pink, purple and bicolors. Better yet, some are double flowered or have a cluster of flower anthers in the middle of the petals which can be quite striking. Look for ‘Crystal Fountain’ which has lilac blue petals with a spiky fountain like center. It blooms repeatedly June through September.
Bearded iris
The famous bearded flower is bearded iris, also known as German iris, and has been grown in landscapes for many generations. The colors and color combinations seem almost endless, and they are all beautiful. German iris has been grown for hundreds of years but breeders are continuing to develop exciting new hybrids with unusual, striking color combinations.
Bearded iris flowers have three petals that grow upward and are called "standards," and three petals that grow downward that are called "falls." Many varieties are also fragrant. Most German iris form fan-shaped foliage clumps of semi-evergreen, sword-like leaves that reach 18-24 inches in height while flower stalks can grow to 2-3 feet, making them great for cutting for vases.
Bearded iris is drought-tolerant and resistant to deer and rabbit feeding. Even though the plants are susceptible to various insects and fungi, they are very hardy and are not overly affected except by the iris borer. The iris grows from rhizomes, which should be planted so that the top one-third of the rhizome is exposed for best growth and vigor. They like a neutral acidity with pH 6.0-7.0, so some limestone must be added to our native soils.
Our landscape sports about 10 colors of pink, lavender, white, purple, mahogany, peach and several bicolors. I don’t have a yellow one yet, but we cut several vases full each spring to decorate and enjoy inside our home.
Find room in your landscape to start your bearded iris color collection and some of these flowering vines and you will be rewarded with years of landscape beauty.
