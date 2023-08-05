DEAR READERS: Heat stress can be fatal. I will echo the urgent, ubiquitous warnings not to leave dogs or children in vehicles in hot weather. On a 90-degree day, temperatures inside a car can reach 110 degrees in 10 minutes — and a fatal 130 degrees in 30 minutes. A police dog in Houston recently died when the air conditioning in a squad car turned off unexpectedly.

I watch the news on TV every day and am shocked that so few people seem to be wearing cooling bandannas. Cooling vests and bandannas have helped save farm workers’ lives (see study at pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33357122), and similar gear is available for dogs (and should be provided for all working canines). For a homemade solution, simply wrap crushed ice in a bandanna and put it around your dog’s neck, then do the same for yourself. This can increase comfort for you both as it cools the blood going to and from the brain and the rest of the body.

