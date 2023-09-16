Once again it was proven that hope is always in style! It had been four years since the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina hosted Hope in Style, a fundraiser featuring a children’s fashion show and silent auction. As I arrived at the Greensboro Country Club on the Saturday morning that it resumed, the lobby was abuzz. The doors to the ballroom remained closed for the hour, giving bidders ample time to create some “bidding wars” on the most desirable items before the brunch and fashion show began.

My first quest was not on the incredible auction items but to find the founder and event coordinator of BCH Hope in Style, Karen Slate. I have known Karen for many years. Karen is passionate in whatever she does, and she started this fundraiser when she began to work with BCH and now serves as director of development.