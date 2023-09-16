Once again it was proven that hope is always in style! It had been four years since the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina hosted Hope in Style, a fundraiser featuring a children’s fashion show and silent auction. As I arrived at the Greensboro Country Club on the Saturday morning that it resumed, the lobby was abuzz. The doors to the ballroom remained closed for the hour, giving bidders ample time to create some “bidding wars” on the most desirable items before the brunch and fashion show began.
My first quest was not on the incredible auction items but to find the founder and event coordinator of BCH Hope in Style, Karen Slate. I have known Karen for many years. Karen is passionate in whatever she does, and she started this fundraiser when she began to work with BCH and now serves as director of development.
I found Karen as she was talking with Monica Vaughan, who I met at the first Hope in Style. She got her beloved dog, Doc, named for her late husband as a vivacious and mischievous puppy, winning the bid at the live auction. Congratulations go to Monica as she was a recipient of a 2023 Baptist Heritage Award honoring her exemplary service to BCH.
Next, I was on the search for High Pointers or near-High Pointers. Aha! I spotted Dawn Bingham, who introduced me to her future daughter-in-law, Micaela Tosi, who will be marrying Fletcher Bingham later this month. Tosi came to North Carolina as an exchange student from Sweden, and the rest, as they say, is history. Congratulations to the happy couple.
I saw Emily Millis-Hiatt browsing the auction items. She is involved with one of the Platinum Sponsors of Hope in Style, The Triad Cowboy Church in High Point. It is always wonderful to see her. Surprise! A group of High Pointers brought together by Jamie Heupel. (You will hear more about her in a later column.) She exudes such a positive energy. There was Cindy Jarrell and Kathryn Field, who I last saw eating sushi at Stock and Grain. I saw my friend Debbie Saintsing, former BCH committee chair, who always has a great smile.
I was surprised to see one of my Greece trip buddies, Martha Jobe. (Did Mary Ann and I keep you and Judy Hustrulid awake with our giggling?) Such fun!
Oh, back to Hope in Style. The doors to the beautifully decorated ballroom finally opened. Hope in Style is always quite emotional for me. My heart breaks for the children, knowing they have been abused, neglected, abandoned or in a crisis environment. On the other hand, my heart fills with optimism as these children have found a safe, caring, loving and nourishing environment. Now their lives are filled with hope. That makes me smile. Karen calls these children “orphans of the heart.”
At BCH hundreds of children live in cottage homes with houseparents throughout the state. Several years ago, I spent some time at one of these cottages and even had dinner with them. It was amazing to experience rather than to just read about it. Amazing, and kudos to the houseparents, who are remarkable.
As everyone found their seats in the ballroom, Karen Slate took the stage, or perhaps I should say “runway,” to say, “Isn’t this exciting? What a great way to come together to have fun, fellowship and to be inspired and motivated in sharing hope, in changing lives.” She thanked Vanguard Ministries as the major sponsor, the committees, and other sponsors. Some other sponsors you may recognize were Piedmont Chemical Industries (High Point-founded by Fred Wilson Sr.), Estie Culler (Remember her book, “Insanity on the Road to Glory”?) Jersey Mike’s of High Point and Hillcrest Realty.
High Point’s Guilford performed. Normally Guilford is the High Point brother-sister act of Parker and Hannah Webb, but Hannah was under the weather, so Parker went solo beautifully.
Tanya Rivera, WFMY News 2 anchor, served as the emcee, and I have to give her extra kudos. She accompanied the 20 BCH children when they picked out their outfits to wear for the fashion show (and keep afterward). As she described their fashions, Tanya also described them! She knew them. She cared for them! Again, quite remarkable. The fashion show began with the smallest model, a little boy who charmed and delighted as he stepped on stage.
Ciara was the final model. I talked about Ciara several years ago when she was valedictorian of her high school class. Today, she is a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill and will be graduating in December. Hers is just one of the stories that touches my heart. Ciara (with her sister) has been with BCH for the past 10 years. Ciara’s mother died from a drug overdose, and her father skipped out. She was also sexually abused before coming to BCH. Today she and her sister are thriving. Rivera interviewed Ciara on the runway.
Ciara spoke softly but with confidence as she said she looked back on the past 10 years nostalgically as she said that her houseparents have been her “lifeline” and helped her throughout college, even helping her move into her own apartment. She will now go on to serve on the Carolina College Advising Corps, made up of recent UNC Chapel Hill graduates to serve as full-time college advisors throughout high schools in North Carolina. Wow!
What a success story of overcoming obstacles. There are now more than 10,000 children in N.C.’s foster care system. This is just one of 10,000 stories! Imagine.
I agree with Karen Slate when she told me, “This year’s Hope in Style was incredibly amazing! Many attendees commented that it was the best ever. After four years, and finally being able to gather in fellowship again, Hope in Style generated so much excitement, and that excitement spilled over to those who attended for their first time! It was obvious that God poured His blessings upon our team’s efforts in sharing hope, changing lives. Everything about Hope in Style was beautiful and I’m so thankful for God’s blessings.”
