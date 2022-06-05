Big brown eyes, beautiful brown and white fur, four legs, a cute twitchy tail and an appetite for your most beautiful and expensive landscape plants. That’s right, we are talking Bambi, white-tailed deer, Virginia deer, or as known by biologists: Odocoileus virginianus. At my house, it’s known as the “animal that eats all my favorite landscape plants.”
Local white-tailed deer are beautiful to watch scampering through the woods as they hide and nap during the day beneath big growths of wild vegetation in deep woods and amble out right after sundown to browse on their favorite wild foliage and nuts. As humans have moved deeper into the deer habitat and we have eliminated their natural predators, deer have proliferated.
As living space and wild vegetation for deer become in short supply, deer move into our landscapes and find really good munchies in our new, hybridized fruits, vegetables, shrubs, trees, and flowers that are not native flora, but seem to be snack-worthy to the deer.
As food sources become limited or when weather affects the output of natural vegetation and nuts and berries, the deer are under more pressure to try new foods and home landscapes often provide convenient buffets. With increased numbers of deer in our area, vegetation preferred by deer is in short supply, so I have noticed more deer and rabbit damage than normal.
In the last 15 years as deer have become more plentiful as have home landscapes, horticulturists have studied which landscape plants are preferred by deer. In reality, deer nibble and sample more than they leave untouched. Under severe droughts or with high herd populations, they will eat foods and plants they normally will not eat; so, there are very few deer-proof plants.
In general, they don’t like plants with a strong pungent taste or thorns like marigolds and barberry respectively. During short or long droughts, they will eat just about any soft, water filled plant tissue such as buds or new growth just to get the moisture. They love the tips of my mimosa trees, lily bloom buds, rose buds, nandina and azaleas. Tender flower buds of many plants like roses, gladioli, and azalea are favorites. Hostas, impatiens and begonias are devoured as expensive deer food at our house. I have seen deer wandering through our landscape all hours of the night and morning, but their favorite feeding time is at or near dawn.
We have learned also that plants deer won’t eat in one neighborhood or region, will be eaten in another region, perhaps because less desirable native vegetation is available for them to eat. In our region generally you can count on the following plants to be more deer-resistant, but results may vary.
Shrubs: Forsythia, barberry, Althea, boxwood, Pieris Japonica, Mugho pine, inkberry holly, Buddleia, Juniper and Mahonia.
Perennials: Allium, sedum, Yarrow, Helleborus, crocus, narcissus, foxglove, lamb’s ear, thyme, mints, Shasta, gloriosa daisies and bleeding, heart, astilbe, bearded iris.
Trees: Dogwood, Ilex opaca and black pine.
We have replaced many edibles in our landscape with shrubs such as Distylium, false yew, ferns, osmanthus, cryptomeria globosa nana, and abelia.
In short, deer love most of the plants we love. To repel deer, try different prepared concoctions that are sold at retail stores, but remember that most of them must be frequently re-applied, especially after rains. Most products contain predator urines, hot peppers, mints, pungent herbs, sulfide compounds, soap, dried blood and other things that stink. Dogs can be a great deer deterrent, but may keep you awake all night barking at the deer intruders. Some owners have had varying results with using mesh bags of human hair or soap bars hanging from poles or sticks around the garden. I could swear I saw one deer with whiskers and soap suds around its mouth. But in the end, it depends on how hungry the deer are and how big their population is in your locale.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
