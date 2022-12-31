Well, as 2022 comes to a close, we’d just like to say that it really hasn’t been all that bad.

Yes, we’d LIKE to say that, but that would be a ridiculous statement. The truth is of COURSE it’s been bad. With the lingering pandemic, an outbreak of monkeypox, soaring gas prices and a struggling economy — not to mention Rudy Giuliani singing “Bad To the Bone” on “The Masked Singer” — how could it not be bad?!

