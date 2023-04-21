Spring has sprung, temperatures are getting warmer, the days are getting longer, basketball is behind us, and the High Point Rockers take the field April 28. Except for the emergence of all the bugs and pollen, this is a great time of the year.
For many of us, spring is the time we get our hands into the soil after a long winter as we begin planting our gardens. I always wait a little late to get started just to be sure we get past that last frost, which we have, so I am getting my raised beds ready. Over the last several years, there are more gardens and raised beds that you see in yards than before. With the cost of groceries, gardens are a good way of hedging against inflation and helping lower the grocery bill. For every dollar of produce raised, you create one dollar in disposable income to buy medicines, groceries and other necessities.
The benefits of being a backyard gardener are tremendous. You get to see something grow either from a seed or a young plant. It is an opportunity to teach children how nature works, the value of hard work and perseverance. Then there are all the health benefits of being active in a garden. Finally, you get to eat whatever you raise. Last year it was great to go out to the back deck on a warm day and eat a sun cherry tomato. It was like going to the candy store because the tomatoes were so sweet.
Community gardens and urban farms are an arrow in the quiver of tools to address food insecurity. Gardens can reduce the impact of food insecurity by up to 90% for some households. One day, while at Open Door Ministries, I saw one of the guys reading a textbook on horticulture. As we talked, I learned he was taking a class at Guilford Technical Community College. After our conversation, I began to think about how we could create economic opportunities around community gardens and urban farms. This led to community conversations and the eventual formation of the Greater High Point Food Alliance’s Urban Agriculture team. What has come out of this group has been nothing short of amazing.
Today there are over 40 community gardens including neighborhood gardens, youth gardens, school gardens, gardens sponsored by local organizations and 10 urban farms. The city of High Point invested in the High Point Farmers Market which sees more than 1,600 customers on the weekends. In many ways, High Point is leading the way in North Carolina with innovation, urban agriculture policies, programs and investment in community gardens. According to the USDA, every dollar you invest in gardens there is a $6 return.
Much of this work is being done by Growing High Point, which is the brainchild of Patrick Harman. There are not enough words to describe the difference that Patrick and his team have made in this community. One of the best projects of Growing High Point is the Food Hub. This is the space where local farmers and gardeners can wash and store produce coming out of gardens. Excess produce is being donated to the hub, which is then distributed to seniors in Growing High Point’s senior program. Growdega is a mobile farmers market that sells fresh local produce, shelf-stable foods and other items that are not easily accessible to neighbors living in food deserts. Through donations, Growing High Point offers a “double the bucks” program which doubles the amount of food customers can get using EBT benefits.
Gardens and urban farms benefit all of us. Food for Thought.
Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.