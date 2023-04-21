Spring has sprung, temperatures are getting warmer, the days are getting longer, basketball is behind us, and the High Point Rockers take the field April 28. Except for the emergence of all the bugs and pollen, this is a great time of the year.

For many of us, spring is the time we get our hands into the soil after a long winter as we begin planting our gardens. I always wait a little late to get started just to be sure we get past that last frost, which we have, so I am getting my raised beds ready. Over the last several years, there are more gardens and raised beds that you see in yards than before. With the cost of groceries, gardens are a good way of hedging against inflation and helping lower the grocery bill. For every dollar of produce raised, you create one dollar in disposable income to buy medicines, groceries and other necessities.

Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org

