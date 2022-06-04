Happy weekend! It is an outstanding day in High Point! This week I am going to tell you about some outstanding people in High Point who were recently received special honors. Attorney Richard “Rich” Towers received the 2022 Professionalism Award by the North Carolina Judicial Branch. This award is presented annually to individuals whose “contributions have demonstrated the highest commitment to genuine professionalism and the highest standards of legal ethics.”
Kathleen Nix, as the current North Carolina State Bar councilor for the High Point Bar, had the pleasure of introducing her friend Rich to a large gathering of members of the State Bar Council and North Carolina Bar Association as well as judicial officials from all over the state. Chief Justice Paul Newby, who grew up in Jamestown, presented the award to Towers and four other honorees.
This award to Towers is even more noteworthy given that no other High Pointer has ever been the recipient of this prestigious award. Towers was the first full-time public defender in High Point before going into private practice. Towers received his law degree from Wake Forest University, served in the United States Marine Corps as a JAG officer and was recognized in 2018 by the N.C. State Bar for 50 years of service. His wife, Doris, was with him as he received the honor. Please congratulate Rich when you see him!
Whenever I hear Southwest Renewal, one name first comes to mind. You know who, Dorothy Darr! Nothing I say can do justice to Dorothy Darr. She is incredible and was honored recently by the Triad Business Journal as one of its 2022 Outstanding Women in Business. Thank you to Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point, for inviting me to attend the awards ceremony at Grandover Conference Center.
A networking social hour preceded the awards presentation. I saw many familiar faces, including Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan, Arts Council Executive Director Debbie Lumpkins, Gloria Halstead, and my dear friend Dot Kearns, and met some new, including Growing High Point Executive Director Willa Mays.
Wow, 24 women were honored this year in addition to Darr.
Beth Fischer, vice chancellor for advancement at UNC Greensboro, was the first presenter of the awards, followed by Sherine Obare, dean of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering at UNC Greensboro. I’ll tell you about those outstanding women honored who are relevant to us, but first Darr.
I should also mention that Shirley Frye, very well known to High Pointers, was the recipient of the TBJ Special Achievement Award. It was presented to her by last year’s recipient, Carole Bruce Simms. By the way, Shirley’s husband, Judge Henry Frye, the first African American chief justice in North Carolina, was a previous recipient of the Professionalism Award, given this year to Richard Towers.
Beth Fischer, vice chancellor for advancement at UNC Greensboro, told of Darr’s accomplishments as executive director of Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point, whose mission is “to raise quality of life, foster public and environmental health and attract businesses to create jobs.” The Heritage Greenway is part of that mission. Dorothy and her husband restored a historic home in downtown High Point in the West High Street historic district. It is on the National Register of Historic Places. A fun item was asked: If she were stranded on a desert island, what would be her must-have item? Her answer was a sailboat! Very clever (just as she is). Actually Darr learned to sail a 40-foot sailing vessel, but of course then she wouldn’t be stranded on the island for long, would she? Darr also authored, “Psalms of the Earth,” an interactive meditation book in which she says, “To awaken our spirits to the love of God, we need only spend time in nature each day!’ Congratulations, my friend!
Karol Murks, another 2022 Outstanding Woman, is the chief financial officer for the Community Foundation of High Point. I first met Karol through the Kiwanis Club. There were a few things revealed about her I didn’t know, but first some comments by her nominee (probably Paul Lessard): “In her 14 years, Karol has exhibited all the attributes of an outstanding business leader, been a key component to our success in managing $50 to $130 million in assets. Karol stands for all that is good, strong, and good in the philanthropic industry.” Here are a few of the fun things about Karol: She has a second-degree black belt in hapkido, she’s passionate about hiking the Appalachian Trail with her husband and since 2017 has completed over 750 miles of the 2,200-mile trip! As relaxation she enjoys playing with her 11 cats (really!). They’re all rescues, and she is also practicing with a bagpipe band. My goodness!
Next is Leah Hazelwood, vice president of Go-Forth Pest Control and co-owner and business development director of Triad Lifestyle Medicine. I had never met her before, and she is lovely! She leads the company’s wellness program and the company’s philanthropic and community relationships. It would be my “wild guess” to say that she may have been nominated by her husband, G0-Forth’s third-generation owner and CEO, Chase Hazelwood (good job, Chase). Her wellness program at Go-Forth has made impacts on multiple team members as well as helped improve recruitment and retention. In 2020 she led the Go-Forth company to become the leading American Heart Association Go Red team for women in Guilford County. She describes herself as an “all-in soccer mom of four active kids.” Congratulations, Leah, and I bet with four children; you don’t jump off 30-foot cliffs in Costa Rica with Chase anymore!
This fourth one is sorta-High Point-related since she lives a bit outside High Point. Karen Fishel is the executive director of human resources at Furnitureland South. She is passionate about mentorship programs. In her own personal life, she experienced a deep trauma when her son was near death after being thrown from a bull. That led her to connect and help others going through difficult situations. Her family owns a cattle beef farm. Kudos to you!
I probably missed some. Congratulations to all.
