Do you have a summer book reading list? I have pondered, if one has a summer reading list, then is there a reading list for every season of the year? Me, I have just one reading list, and it continues to get longer and longer and longer even though I read every day! My bookshelves are full! Yes, I like to hold a real book. How else would I know to call it a true “page turner”?
One of those page-turning authors has become a perennial favorite on that must-read summer list and every other list. She is North Carolinian Kristy Woodson Harvey, the most recent New York Times bestselling author to speak to the High Point Literary League.
Just a moment to thank wonderful Bonnie Cashion (I miss you and hope you are doing well) for being the founding chair of the High Point Literary League with co-chair Kat Peyton back in 1981. Representatives from 13 book clubs came together to form the Literary League. Today the Literary League has more than 400 members and a waiting list!
High Point continues to boast many book clubs great for both social and intellectual gatherings. I know that makes Angel Schroeder, owner of Sunrise Books, High Point’s independent bookstore on North Main Street, very happy.
As was the norm before COVID became the norm, the board of the High Point Literary League hosted the talented Harvey to a dinner at the String and Splinter the evening before she spoke to the general membership at the High Point Country Club. I was going to the beach the next day, so I was only able to attend the delicious dinner (Thank you, Dell and Chef Brian).
As board members, a few guests and I awaited Harvey’s arrival, I wondered just what I would say to this gifted young lady. In my mind, I reviewed some of her cultured or scholarly accomplishments. I began with her being a Phi Beta Kappa (oldest and most prestigious honor society), summa cum laude graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill journalism school with a master’s degree in English from East Carolina University. Wow! She is also co-founder and co-host of a weekly web show and podcast, “Friends & Fiction,” with some fellow authors, Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel (her book “The Book of Lost Names” is one of my favorites) and Patti Callahan Henry among them. She even blogs with her mom, Beth Woodson, about how to create a beautiful home on “Design Chic.” Even that has been the winner of awards, including being named as Amara’s Best Luxury Blog.
I read about Harvey and also read her book, “Under the Southern Sky.” To say that I was feeling a bit intimidated by meeting a beautiful young woman with so much talent was an understatement. Even former High Point Literary League guest author Elin Hildebrand, known as one of the “stars of the beach read,” called Harvey “a major new voice in Southern fiction.” Her latest book, “The Wedding Veil,” is her first historical novel and traces an heirloom wedding veil across four generations through a connection to the Vanderbilts. It has become a national bestseller.
The more I pondered, the more nervous I became to meet her. There she was, a beautiful young lady, pleasing smile, and a lovely personality. I introduced myself, and the first thing she said to me was, “We could be twins”! (Of course, then I liked her even more!) But really, we both had blond hair and wore almost identical dresses, but I think the similarity ended there.
We had a short social hour, and then she sat first with the “salad” table before moving on to the entrée and dessert tables as at a progressive dinner party. She was quite genial as she talked about her husband and son and her life in Beaufort. Did you know she grew up down the road in Salisbury?
As she talked about her family life, I wondered just when she had the time to write, knowing there were book tours, etc. Just where does she get the time? Harvey is even an active member on the board of governors of the Beaufort Historical Association. She loves Beaufort.
Her “Peachtree Bluff” series is based on the town she loves, Beaufort, and is now in development with NBC with Harvey as a co-writer of the script and co-executive producer. It’s hard to imagine that at one time she thought she would be a medical writer since her college career began with a minor in biology. But that was not to happen. Thank goodness! She is a North Carolina gem! So is High Point’s Literary League. The next author of the Literary League will be one of my favorites, Kate Quinn. Can’t wait to meet her!
On to more ladies — sorry, guys! The ladies of the High Point Rotary Club decided to have a ladies evening social at the new Stock and Grain Assembly next to Truist Field. It was a fun evening as stories were told (Nancy Bowman’s was a saga!) and there were lots of laughs. Even High Point Enterprise Publisher (and regional controller!) Nancy Baker dropped in before making sure the next day’s edition would be rolling off the presses. It was rumored that a few guys (Dave McCoy, to name one) would be “crashing,” but in fact just one had the courage, and that was Mark Wright.
Saw a few other friendly faces while there, including Caryl and Ben Adams and Mary Price and Mark Furr, who a few weeks previously educated me on the artwork in the men’s restroom at the String and Splinter.
As I wrote this column on Monday, I sadly learned that one special lady who epitomized the meaning of Rotary passed away after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. Kem McAllister was exuberant, uplifting and so special to me and everyone who knew her. My heart is broken.
Please hug those you love.
