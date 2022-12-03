As we are in the midst of the Christmas holiday season you might think this is a strange time to talk about a garden. Aha! But this is not just any garden. This is the Gamble Garden, not gamble as in “casino” but Gamble as in Joe Gamble! Gamble Garden is part of the landscaping plan to beautify the grounds of Centennial Station, home of the High Point Arts Council. It was only fitting that the first fundraiser was the Gamble Garden Party!

The idea began with master gardener Martha Yarborough. (Did you read that feature story about her in O’Henry Magazine?) Believe me, when Yarborough gets an idea, it quickly becomes a reality. Joe Gamble, now 93 years old, has epitomized the arts in this area, inspiring and encouraging the students he taught. He now sings in the choir at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Among his adoring students was Karen Lester, who organized Gamble’s 90th birthday party a few years ago at Centennial Station.

