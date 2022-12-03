As we are in the midst of the Christmas holiday season you might think this is a strange time to talk about a garden. Aha! But this is not just any garden. This is the Gamble Garden, not gamble as in “casino” but Gamble as in Joe Gamble! Gamble Garden is part of the landscaping plan to beautify the grounds of Centennial Station, home of the High Point Arts Council. It was only fitting that the first fundraiser was the Gamble Garden Party!
The idea began with master gardener Martha Yarborough. (Did you read that feature story about her in O’Henry Magazine?) Believe me, when Yarborough gets an idea, it quickly becomes a reality. Joe Gamble, now 93 years old, has epitomized the arts in this area, inspiring and encouraging the students he taught. He now sings in the choir at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Among his adoring students was Karen Lester, who organized Gamble’s 90th birthday party a few years ago at Centennial Station.
The patrons attending the Gamble Garden Party were asked to dress in “garden party” attire. If you know Yarborough, then you know she loves to dress in “character,” donning whatever it takes, the latest being Baby from “Dirty Dancing.” I wore a floral dress and a floral fascinator (decorative headpiece).
Debbie Lumpkins, now past executive director of the Arts Council, told me, “In addition to raising funds for the beautification project, the Gamble Garden Party is to honor Joe Gamble’s lifelong contributions to the arts as a teacher, performer, and activist. The Gamble Garden will be in front of the historic Pullman train car at the arts center and will feature a brick courtyard plus flowering plants and shrubs.”
Arriving at Centennial Station, patrons gathered on the porch, awaiting the arrival of the guest of honor. The red carpet was laid out and there was applause as Gamble approached, escorted by Lumpkins and Mr. “About Town” and Arts Council supporter Jim Morgan, who paid for the newly black-topped parking lot.
The program began as patrons enjoyed lemonade, hors d’oeuvres or their drink of choice. Carlos Olvera, chair of the board, said, “We have come together to honor Joe Gamble, a man who has dedicated his life to the arts in schools, churches, and community.” Morgan gave tribute to Gamble and added, “Martha has put a committee together. We are fortunate to have this building paid for. Now we can make our grounds look great. It’s very, very emotional for me, and I’m thankful for all of you.”
Karen Lester, a former student, emceed the entertainment portion as she introduced two other Gamble former students, soloist Robin Spainhour, who starred in several Trinity High School musicals, and accompanist Cheryl Traylor.
Yarborough introduced landscape architect Lori Hawkins, who outlined the several phases of the entire project to beautify the curb appeal of Centennial Station. It was most impressive. Partnering with her in fulfilling the project will be Dickie Price.
This all takes money, lots of money. Pete Moffitt and his wife, Jan, were one of the first to offer a major gift. This isn’t the first major gift the Moffitts have given to the Arts Council, “When I first got back to High Point five years ago, after reading the Sunday paper about trying to retire the debt for this building I sent Jim (Morgan) a pledge the next day.”
Pete, a native of High Point, added, “The other day I opened the mail, and we had an invitation to come to this wonderful party. I read it and said, ‘This is amazing.’ ” He spoke about his involvement with the Arts Council before he left in 1994 after selling his corporate interests and moving to Swansboro.
He recalled the Arts Council back in the day. Moffitt was on the chamber of commerce board. It was the late Bob Amos who asked Moffitt to become the liaison with the Arts Council. He and the late John Thomas (yes, of Thomas Built Buses), whom he hired at minimum wagem went out in the community to encourage Arts Council support. “The community believed in us. Today it almost brings me to tears to see how far the Arts Council has come,” Moffitt said.
Moffitt read the note he wrote in part: “The Arts Council was one of my favorite institutions when I lived here. High Point badly needed an arts community that was thriving. With the Gamble Garden on the horizon, Centennial Station Arts Center will serve as a symbol of the reality that High Point is really built around the arts. In appreciation of the many who served to elevate the Arts Council and a special honor to Debbie Lumpkins for 22 years of dedicated service and leadership, Jan and I will donate what we hope is an amount significant enough to kick off the fund drive for the Gamble Garden. God bless us!”
On a more serious note, I have been brokenhearted as I lost my dear friend Dave Phillips, who died of cancer. We worked together closely as I wrote his biography, “Come On America.” He was a man of such great accomplishments who loved his family, loved his country, and valued his friendships. I feel so honored to have been his friend.
One of my favorite stories that has not been told in the last several days of remembrances involves one of the illustrious photos in his office. In an official ceremony, Dave is walking the red carpet in Talinn, Estonia, to present his official papers as United States ambassador Estonia’s president. There was something very strange about this photo. Dave was not smiling but looking rather serious. This was not the Dave Phillips I knew, so I asked him, “Why aren’t you smiling in this photo?” He said, “That darn red carpet was so bumpy I was afraid that my artificial leg would fall off and it would be laying right there! I had to pay special attention so that didn’t happen.”
We both laughed. We laughed a lot together. I will never hear that laugh again. I am heartbroken, but oh, what wonderful memories!
