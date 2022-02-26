Was I in Vegas? No, it only seemed like it. The ballroom at the High Point Country Club was magnificently transformed for the High Point Arts Council fundraiser Casino D’Arts. I am excited to tell you all about it and to throw in a few other tidbits too!
Isn’t it great to be back to seeing faces and smiles? There was an abundance of both at the Casino D’Arts evening. It began as I opened those colossal doors at the country club that led to a little bit of Vegas even just for one night.
Immediately I was greeted by Arts Council Executive Director Debbie Lumpkins dressed in her signature red dress and red shoes! What would an entry be without being greeted by Mr. High Point, aka Mr. “About Town,” Jim Morgan looking very dapper in his three-piece suit and bow tie.
I truly was amazed as I entered the ballroom. I thought I had arrived early and already it was almost filled, and people were having such a wonderful time, I slipped in almost unnoticed! I loved it! Events are back! Fun is back. Let’s go to it! I hugged and got hugged!
The music of the Matt Kendrick Trio softly and beautifully permeated the ballroom with vocals by Diane Tucker. It is interesting to note that before the big “P,” the trio performed regularly at the O’Henry Hotel. Matt is a noted jazz musician who is also on the faculty at Wake Forest University.
With wine glass in hand, I began my mingle (no, I hadn’t forgotten how to do this). The croupiers were busy dealing at the craps table, roulette and blackjack. The tables were bustling with players. There should be no need for concern that Gamblers Anonymous would be needed. No money was won or lost! At the end of the evening the chips were exchanged for raffle tickets! The big prize raffle item was a diamond necklace donated by Simon Jewelers (Gary and Sherri). To be fair, High Point Jewelers (Joe and Pam Hubay) also donated a lovely Lucas Robert strand of pearls for the silent auction.
When Wil Elder arrived with his lovely professor wife, Sadie Leder Elder, I had to do a head turn at his jacket! I knew it wasn’t bought at any store. Sadie told me that the jacket was custom-designed (of course) with exterior house paint in the fashion of a Jackson Pollock (abstract) painting! The colors, purple and gold, represent Louisiana State University, where Wil and his father both graduated. It is a standout.
As everyone had arrived, Lumpkins addressed the patrons and recognized government officials in attendance: state Reps. Jon Hardister (House majority whip) and John Faircloth. I was so happy to see Faircloth out and “About Town” since his lovely wife, Linda, passed away last year. He attended with his daughter, Laura Faircloth Gault, who served on the Casino D’Arts committee and brought 20 people with her to the event! One was her friend (and co-worker) James Alan Palmer, who served as the official photographer, and I used a few of his photos for this column. Thank you, James!
Special note to Justin Peek: I brought the pen that I “borrowed” to Rotary last week, but you weren’t there! Justin attended with his wife, Ashley, and parents, David and Martha. Continuing there was Jordan Lessard and his wife, Leah, who are now the proud parents of baby Weston.
The chair of the event was Al Guecia, who also serves on the board of directors. He was gracious as he thanked his committee members, Karen Park (his daughter) and Jamie Brummel, responsible for the fabulous decorations. He recognized his co-chair, Elizabeth, who, I might add, is his wife, and said, “She kept me in the right direction.” In addition, there was Dave McCoy (Rotarian nonpareil), whose granddaughter was married last week, Mike Fanning and Rick Boedicker, who with Guecia are members of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians and accounted for 20 patrons attending. He also paid tribute to Lumpkins: “Debbie made everything happen, did anything that was requested. She is such a great asset.” Amen!
Guecia’s next accolade went to Mr. “About Town”: “Jim Morgan has been the guardian angel for the High Point Arts Council. Jim organized several matching-funds money challenges to raise money to pay off the mortgage for Centennial Station. He also donated several of the auction items, including Michter’s Kentucky bourbon and Macallan 12-year-old scotch.”
As for accolades, Lumpkins gave kudos to Guecia and the committee who made it such a fun and relaxing evening. “Hats off to Al, who really inspired his committee. It was wonderful to see everyone having such a great time!”
Finally, Guecia said: “Later this evening we will crown the king and queen. We would like three men and three women to go around with a bucket and collect donations for the Arts Council. In this particular instance, cheating is not only acceptable but encouraged. You can write out a check and put it in your own bucket. At the end of the night whoever collects the most money will be named king and queen. They will split the pot with the Arts Council. We have a fun-filled evening. Let’s party up and get playing!”
Those who volunteered to pass the buckets were the ladies Joan Campbell, Linda McCoy and Kat Manzella. The gents were John “Jack” Connors, Dave McCoy and Bob Manzella.
Drum roll, please! The king was 94-year-old WWII veteran John “Jack” Connors (thank you for your service!) and Kat Manzella (executive director of Kisses4Kate).
At the end of the evening when all the chips were cashed in for raffle tickets, everyone stood transfixed, hoping it would be their number drawn. The lucky winner of the diamond necklace was Mary Smith who excitedly proclaimed, “This is the first time I have ever won anything!”
Mary Smith won and the arts in High Point won! We live in a wonderful community.
