DEAR READERS: The recent clamorous concern over the possibility of artificial intelligence leading to our extinction reflects our innate fear of the revolutionary discoveries and creations we humans have wrought — beginning with fire! In contrast to this fear, some are seeking ways AI can serve the planet and all its creatures.
For example, AI can help in our conservation efforts and perhaps help prevent animal extinctions. According to a paper in Trends in Ecology and Evolution, AI is being used to link and analyze disparate datasets, creating an internet of animals (IoA) that scientists can use to detect disease outbreaks and manage endangered species. The IoA is already being used to predict migratory bird patterns via “lights-out” initiatives and to predict the location of whales so shipping vessels don’t hit them. Future uses could include monitoring diseases, tracking weather and ensuring animals endangered by climate change find suitable habitat, says co-author Roland Kays of North Carolina State University. (Full story: news.ncsu.edu, May 30)
Cheetah reintroduction fails
The future of the world’s first intercontinental cheetah-introduction program is under question after news broke that three relocated adult cheetahs, plus three of their cubs, had died within eight months.
Last September, the ambitious Project Cheetah was launched, with great fanfare, with the aim of introducing the South African cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus jubatus) into Kuno National Park in India and bolstering the vulnerable species.
Critics say the park is too small for the intended number of animals and that local farmers had not been properly prepared. “The fact that we had multiple [adult] deaths occurring in a short space of time is not unusual in the sense that it’s the high-risk period,” says veterinarian Adrian Tordiffe, a consultant for the project. However, “I wasn’t expecting these cubs to succumb,” he says. While a subspecies of cheetah once lived in India, the cats have long been extinct there. (Full story: Nature.com, June 7)
