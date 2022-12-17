I have a friend who often asks me where to buy AstroTurf seed (as a joke, of course) and there is the old joke about never having any birds sprout when you plant bird seed in the garden. Fortunately, I have never met anyone who was seriously considering either in their gardening. But you can make life easier and gardening even more fun for those gardeners in your life circle by providing them with a thoughtful gift.
Birthdays, holidays and Christmas are good times to buy a Christmas gift that will make a novice or an experienced gardener have more fun gardening and look like an expert. Following are some gardening items and tools that I have found easy to use and really make gardening more fulfilling.
Anyone who is a novice pruner and wants to trim trees and shrubs can do more harm than good if they don’t have the correct tools. Pruning time for most landscape plants is now in progress. A carpenter’s saw will not adequately cut tree branches any more than paper scissors will cut wood. Garden centers offer variations of four basic types of pruning tools. Ordinary hand pruning shears are fine for branches up to ¾ inches in diameter. I prefer to bypass the hand pruners for the anvil type. You can find them for around $18 to $75.
Long handled lopping shears are effective for limbs between ¾ and 1 ¼ inches thick or for those beyond the reach of hand shears. For heavier work, a crescent-shaped pruning saw is best. After a big limb is removed use a hooked pruning knife to smooth rough edges around the resulting wound.
A pole pruner is one that is usually one pole inside another made of fiberglass construction which extends up to 12 feet. At the end of the pole is a bypass pruner blade which is attached to a rope which can be pulled to make a twig cut while standing on the ground and extending the pruner high into a tree for limb trimming. I often use a hand-held folding 8 inch blade pruning saw for limbs that are too big for loppers and too small for my chainsaw.
No one likes to stand in the hot summer sun holding a garden hose to water plants and good solutions are available to get gardeners out of the sun while water drips slowly just where it needs to go without wasting the water. Drip irrigation systems use a network of plastic flexible polyethylene tubing with a low pressure and low flow of water resulting in up to 90% efficiency of application compared to 50-70% efficiency for overhead systems, according to Colorado State University.
Drip irrigation systems can easily be installed by homeowners, and they are flexible and scalable to accommodate changes in garden or landscape layouts. The systems are controlled manually or by use of an automatic timer. According to horticultural scientists, drip irrigation provides a desirable balance of air and water in the soil since it is applied frequently at low flow rates at or near the base of plant root zones resulting in hardly any runoff. Drip systems can be purchased piece by piece or in kits for designed uses such as containers, landscapes or large or small gardens. Generally, you get poly tubing about ½ to one inch diameter, drip emitters which are plugged into the tubing where they are needed, a water filter, backflow preventer and a pressure reducer. Small kits can be $50 to $100, or you can buy parts a la carte.
Luster Leaf Rapitest 4-in-1 Mini Tester is described as three 5 inch prongs with sensors to tell you in seconds what you need to know about your soil. Slide the selector switch to test (1) alkalinity/acidity, which is the pH of your soil, (2) moisture level, (3) sun exposure and (4) fertility. A must have for any gardener. It costs $20 to $30 and can be found at seedkeepercompany.com. Of course, no one tool will supplant an actual lab tested soil sample that you can send to the NC Department of Agriculture for a fee throughout the year (www.ncagr.gov).
Viva Self Watering Planter is described as a “planter with matte finish that creates an instant, self-watering balcony garden.” One planter holds two quarts of water and 8 quarts of potting soil. The product description is that it will grow flowers, herbs and greens right on your balcony railing on a width up to two inches. The elegant colors and subtle matte finish of these self-watering planters allow flowers and foliage to take center stage. It’s self-watering to minimize maintenance chores and provide plants with the consistent supply of moisture they need to thrive. Simply set the railing planters right over the railing — no mounting hardware, no holes to drill. It’s available at Gardener’s Supply Company (gardeners.com) for $44.95.
Deep-Seat Garden Kneeler/Bench will save your knees and back with a convenient foam-padded kneeler or flip over for a sturdy metal bench to save your back from strain. This deep-seat kneeler has very functional kneeling and sitting pads. The extra-wide base should make it much more stable than narrower models, with sturdy sides that lock in place so you can raise and lower yourself with confidence. It easily flips over from kneeler to padded bench and the sides fold in for compact storage. It holds up to 250 lbs. but weighs just 9 lbs., so it’s easy to carry. I have one that makes life easier for my knees.
Many of these items can be purchased at your local garden center or online at www.gardeners.com.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
