In Piedmont North Carolina, we are in a climate zone that seems to change the weather at the “drop of a hat” as the saying goes.
This is especially true during the change of seasons like right now in autumn. One day can be a high of 40 degrees and two days from now can be a balmy 70 degrees.
As a result, many gardeners get confused as to the best or right time to plant bulbs, flowers, and shrubs around their home. With today’s new varieties of shrubs and trees that have been developed as well as the “containerized” method of growing them in nurseries, I always have said that you can plant anytime the soil is workable, that is, not too dry or too wet. All in all, the absolute best time to plant (and I have planted every month of the year over the years) is autumn.
When is autumn?
With the variable weather of our seasons, here is how to tell when it is autumn:
• You don’t hear crickets anymore
• Squirrels are feverishly burying all the acorns they can find
• You wake up in the middle of the night and look for a blanket
• You just missed the fall foliage color peak
• Nighttime temperatures settle between 40 and 50 degrees F
• While driving, you see leaves bouncing along the highway
• You start to smell wood smoke when you go outdoors
• The hummingbirds have disappeared
• You turn the heat on in your car
• You get your first frost
• You see signs for firewood for sale
• Hostas start to lie flat on the ground and turn yellow
Why is autumn the absolute best time?
We have learned that autumn brings the right conditions to lower planting stress to our plants.
With the low levels of sunshine and cool air and soil temperatures, plants allow their top parts above ground to go into a winter stasis or almost hibernation state until spring.
However, it is a different story below ground.
Plant roots will continue to grow slowly. Any time our soil temperature is above freezing there will be some root growth. The roots also continue to give off various underground plant waste gases and take up nutrients and water from the soil and hold much of it in the roots.
Then, when warm soil and air temperatures come in the spring, the “sap will rise” and carry with it many nutrients stored all winter. This results in the first spring “flush of growth.”
With today’s neatly grown shrubs and trees in plastic containers and tubs, the roots have usually formed a nice root ball that won’t fall apart upon transplanting into the ground.
This causes no setback in the plant allowing it to get a headstart for spring.
How to plant
Prepare the soil by tilling or digging the area to 10-12 inches depth minimum anywhere plants will be planted.
‘For trees and shrubs, dig a hole for each plant about twice the width of the root ball. The sides of the hole should be straight, not sloping toward the center, and the bottom should be flat.
Loosen the soil in the bottom of the hole to encourage root penetration and better drainage.
Remember that plant and tree roots will grow into most underground spaces that contain water and nutrients and roots will travel at least as far around the plant as the ‘natural limb spread’ or growth of the plant.
Before transplanting, water the root balls of the plants thoroughly.
Tree planting
It is also an excellent time to plant trees. If you plant trees over 5-6 feet tall, be sure to stake them to stabilize them until the roots can penetrate the surrounding soil and create their root anchors.
This may take a couple of years, depending upon weather and growing conditions. Next, soak the planting area around each plant thoroughly and let the water soak into the roots.
Mulching correctly
Finally, mulch around the plants with pine needles, pine bark, compost, or wood shavings.
A 3-4-inch layer of organic matter around the plants will keep down weeds and regulate moisture levels, as well as heat and cold levels around the roots.
Some folks like to use various colored mulches of wood that have been dyed or even stones, gravel or ground-up brick chips.
Regardless of what you use as mulch, do not pile it up around the trunks of the tree or plant.
If you do, it will rot away the plant bark and allow entry of fungus, insects and diseases and destroy the nutrient transport system of the plant within a couple of years.
Consult your local nursery or garden center for some of the latest developed plant and tree cultivars for this area.
The ONLY time to plant spring flowering bulbs like daffodils and tulips is autumn. Also check with NC State University at this website: https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/
small-and-intermediate
-trees-for-north-carolina.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
