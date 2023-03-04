HIGH POINT
Nearly 300 senior citizens are expected to participate in this year’s Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competition. Will you be among them?
You can be if you live in the greater High Point area and are at least 50 years old.
“People have the option to compete in numerous sporting events,” said Senior Games coordinator Zack Miller, assistant supervisor of the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center. “We have cornhole, bocci, billiards, tennis, pickleball, table tennis — pretty much any sport you can think of, we probably have it.”
Other sports include basketball, cycling, racquetball, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, volleyball, horseshoes, track, archery, badminton, chair volleyball, free throw shooting, the football throw and the softball throw.
Registration has begun and will continue through the end of the month. An opening ceremony and kickoff celebration will be held March 28, and the actual competition will begin on April 3.
In addition to the physical activities, there’s also an artistic side to the competition known as SilverArts. This competition is broken down into four broad categories:
• Visual arts, such as drawing, painting, photography and sculpture.
• Heritage arts, such as crafting, needlework, woodworking, quilting, stained glass and ceramics.
• Literary arts, such as essays, short stories and poetry.
• Performing arts, such as singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument, standup comedy and drama. High Point’s senior-citizen cheerleading squad, the Rah-Rahs, also competes in this category.
According to Miller, Senior Games is a year-round health promotion and wellness education program. You don’t necessarily have to be a former athlete to compete in the various sports that are offered.
“We do have a lot of past athletes who played sports when they were younger and they want to continue,” Miller said, “but we also have a lot of participants who may not have played sports when they were younger, but they picked up the game in their retirement because they wanted to learn something new.”
The same holds true for SilverArts participants, he said, explaining that some seniors compete in categories that are fairly new to them.
According to Miller, pickleball — considered the fastest-growing sport in the country — is the most popular sport in the Senior Games in terms of participants and spectators.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
The Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competition will begin with an opening ceremony and kickoff celebration on March 28 at 9 a.m. at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230. Registration, which includes a T-shirt and participation in almost all events, costs $12 per person and will continue through March 31. Additional fees are required for golf, miniature golf and bowling, and they are to be paid directly to the sites of the competition. To register, or for more information, visit the Senior Center or contact Zack Miller at 336-883-3584 or zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.
