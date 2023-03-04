HIGH POINT

Nearly 300 senior citizens are expected to participate in this year’s Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competition. Will you be among them?

The Greater High Point Senior Games and SilverArts competition will begin with an opening ceremony and kickoff celebration on March 28 at 9 a.m. at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230. Registration, which includes a T-shirt and participation in almost all events, costs $12 per person and will continue through March 31. Additional fees are required for golf, miniature golf and bowling, and they are to be paid directly to the sites of the competition. To register, or for more information, visit the Senior Center or contact Zack Miller at 336-883-3584 or zachary.miller@highpointnc.gov.