DEAR READERS: There is good news in a recent article by animal behavioral scientist and ethologist Dr. Marc Bekoff. He writes: "It's time to stop wondering if nonhuman animals (animals) are sentient – they are. Abundant science tells us so, including unlikely beings such as reptiles, insects, and other invertebrates. Sentience simply is the ability to feel various emotions, including joy, fear, and various types of pain and suffering. Animals' feelings matter to them, and they should matter to us."
Earlier this year, my wife and I put out food for several weeks for an injured raccoon in the hopes of getting her to our local wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center. When I eventually caught her and put her in a crate, she cried out to me, looking me in the eye through the bars of the crate. She voiced sounds we had never heard – noises beyond the simple cries of animals in pain or terror. Then she turned away from me, too weak to fight to get out of the crate, and curled into her quivering body and remained silent.
A wildlife veterinarian at the center confirmed my provisional diagnosis of canine distemper, which commonly afflicts raccoons, and the raccoon was euthanized. She had such a strong will to live, and given the right staff and facilities, she might have recovered. However, she would have had permanent neurological damage and could never be released back into the wild.
Few states have sanctuaries for injured wildlife -- animals not fit to survive if released, but who could enjoy some quality of life in captivity. They would be of educational value for the visiting public, especially those animals with mangled limbs from traps and permanent disabilities from being shot or after recovery from disease.
While some philosophers debate about animal self-awareness and "degrees" of sentience, the irrefutable fact remains that they can be harmed, and that we should all strive to avoid harming any sentient being, no matter how great or small. Philosophy professor Patricia MacCormack writes: "We live in a climate and nature crisis of our own making. If we are serious about revolutionizing our use of the Earth, it is time to rethink our need to classify all forms of life. We may find this is not about curiosity, but a desire to vindicate our history of dominion over the Earth. How about we exchange hierarchy for care? The future may depend upon it." ** ** **
All animals are related
From an exciting article on Nature.com, posted April 28:
"In a massive genetic-sequencing effort, the Zoonomia Project has collated the genomes of 240 mammal species, from dormice to dolphins. Scientists digging into the data discovered that almost 11% of our genome is identical to that of almost all of the other species. Most of the common genes regulate the activity of other genes.
"DNA for the Zoonomia Project came from living and dead animals, including the remains of the Siberian husky Balto. The sled dog was lauded for delivering lifesaving diphtheria antitoxin to a remote Alaskan town in 1925. Balto's genome was found to be more diverse – and ultimately healthier – than that of most dog breeds today."
Explore all Zoonomia species, including with a fascinating interactive graphic, at zoonomiaproject.org.
Tick bite makes people allergic to meat
Some environmentalists and humanitarians may soon be putting up a flag or banner in honor of the Texas Lone Star tick: The saliva in its bite can make us allergic to beef, dairy products, lamb and venison. Perhaps this is a natural vaccine to make us all vegan!
According to researchers at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, confirmed cases of alpha-gal syndrome – which involves an allergic reaction to red meat and dairy products caused by a bite from the Lone Star tick – have risen from 24 in 2009 to approximately 40,000 now. Lone Star ticks can transmit allergy-inducing carbohydrates from deer, pigs, cows or lambs to humans. Allergist Dr. Tamar Weinberger says the only treatment for alpha-gal syndrome is to avoid trigger foods.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox's website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.