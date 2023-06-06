DEAR READERS: There is good news in a recent article by animal behavioral scientist and ethologist Dr. Marc Bekoff. He writes: "It's time to stop wondering if nonhuman animals (animals) are sentient – they are. Abundant science tells us so, including unlikely beings such as reptiles, insects, and other invertebrates. Sentience simply is the ability to feel various emotions, including joy, fear, and various types of pain and suffering. Animals' feelings matter to them, and they should matter to us."

Earlier this year, my wife and I put out food for several weeks for an injured raccoon in the hopes of getting her to our local wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center. When I eventually caught her and put her in a crate, she cried out to me, looking me in the eye through the bars of the crate. She voiced sounds we had never heard – noises beyond the simple cries of animals in pain or terror. Then she turned away from me, too weak to fight to get out of the crate, and curled into her quivering body and remained silent.

