DEAR DR. FOX: Below is a March 9 news release from In Defense of Animals regarding a humane initiative your readers may be interested in supporting. — L.L., In Defense of Animals, San Rafael, California
CHRISTIAN ORGANIZATIONS URGE POPE FRANCIS TO RENOUNCE ANIMAL CIRCUSES
Catholic Concern for Animals has mounted the Vatican Circus Campaign urging the Catholic Church to rescind its support of circuses that feature animal exploitation. The campaign has been launched in response to the Vatican’s recent event at the Rony Roller Circus in Rome. Papal Almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski organized and even performed at the event on February 11. The almoner lay down, and an elephant was made to walk over him as part of the performance. Many people are unaware that torturous abuse is required to make elephants and other wild animals perform. ...
While the world awaits a papal response, faith-based organizations and members of the public are encouraged to sign Catholic Concern for Animals’ petition urging the Vatican to end its support of animal-based circuses: chng.it/pBmNMtTsNb
DEAR L.L.: Your communication about the elephants in circuses and association with Catholic Concern for Animals is much appreciated. I hope my readers will respond, whatever their religious affiliations may be.
It is notable that there is an interfaith alliance dedicated to protecting animals and advocating a plant-based diet to hasten the closing of animal factory farms. For details, go to animal-interfaith-alliance.com/campaigns.
I was especially amused by a March 13 article in the Minnesota Star Tribune by Erica Pearson entitled “St. Patrick’s revelers ask: Feast or fast?” This year, St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Friday, and Fridays during Lent are meant to be meat-free. But several bishops and archbishops across the U.S. granted a special dispensation to allow their followers to eat corned beef, which, along with cabbage, is an Irish American tradition (but not actually Irish!).
DEAR DR. FOX: I am the founder of PetzLife and VetzLife Products, incorporated in August 2003 as a marketing company of all-natural pet products focused on oral care. We have now rebranded these products with the name Core Pet, which was chosen because of the significance of the meaning of the word “core,” the central and often foundational part.
The “core” to cat and dog health is found in their teeth. It has been estimated that up to 90% of all health problems in pets are directly related to the oral cavity. — Bud Groth, Minnetonka, Minnesota
DEAR B.D.: This is good news, since I was a strong advocate for your Petzlife and VetzLife Oral Care products for dogs and cats. I even gave the following testimonial, viewable on the core-pet.com home page: “In my professional opinion, the all-natural-ingredient Core dental and oral health care spray and gel for dogs and cats is the missing link in owner-provided companion animal health and well-being.”
Inflammatory and infected conditions affecting the teeth and gums of cats and dogs represent one of the most prevalent, serious, often painful and preventable maladies these animals face today. They can result in secondary health issues involving the heart, kidneys and other organs, as well as impairing immune-system functions.
Good-quality dental care products should be an integrated element of animal health care and disease prevention as a routine application to the animals’ gums and teeth.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.