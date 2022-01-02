You may recall that 2020 was named “The Worst Year Ever” by Time magazine, and it certainly was. So when I tell you that 2021 was better than 2020, understand that’s not a very high bar to get over.
It’s kind of like saying Vlad the Impaler wasn’t as evil as Adolf Hitler.
And so, as we bid a fond farewell to 2021 — aka Vlad the Impaler — it’s only natural to wonder what historical figure we’ll be using to describe 2022. Joseph Stalin? Ivan the Terrible? Beelzebub?
Aw, but it doesn’t really matter, does it? Because when we look back at the lowlights of 2021 — new coronavirus variants, more political bickering, a self-inflicted attack on the U.S. Capitol, and even a nationwide shortage of ketchup packets — it can’t get any worse than that, right?
Um, right?
Well, let’s hope not. And in the meantime, let’s take one last sentimental stroll down Memory Lane and relive the year that was Vlad the Impaler — er, 2021.
JANUARYThe year gets off to an inauspicious start when a mob of angry Donald Trump supporters — many of them wielding stun guns, pepper spray, baseball bats and flagpoles — descends on the U.S. Capitol and sings “Kum Ba Yah.” Ha ha, just kidding! They actually riot and storm the building, and it was a total Dumpster fire … and nobody sings “Kum Ba Yah.”
Later in the month, newly sworn-in President Joe Biden declares “a new day has dawned in America” and “a feeling of unity is sweeping the land,” as a baseball bat goes flying past his head.
FEBRUARY
NASA successfully lands its exploratory rover, Perseverance, on the surface of Mars. Initial photographs sent from the rover’s high-resolution cameras show images of a Starbucks, a “We Love High Point University” banner, and three discarded face masks on the ground.
Quarterback Tom Brady, age 73, wins his 12th Super Bowl ring. In a twist, though, instead of happily shouting after the game, “I’m going to Disney World,” Brady smiles into the camera and proclaims, “I’m going to Bingo Night!”
A Louisiana woman makes national headlines when she accidentally sprays Gorilla Glue on her hair instead of using traditional hairspray, complaining later that her hair hasn’t budged in a month. An impressed Donald Trump tweets, “Wow, why didn’t I think of that?”
As a massive winter storm bears down on Texas, bringing frigid temperatures and widespread power outages, Sen. Ted Cruz demonstrates his heartfelt concern for his constituents by flying to Cancun.
MARCHPrince Harry and Meghan Markle, weary of living in the fishbowl that is the royal family, explain their intense desire for privacy by doing a nationally televised, two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they share much of their family’s dirty laundry.
A Missouri pastor preaches that wives need to lose weight so they can look more like the ultimate “trophy wife,” Melania Trump. God sadly shakes His head and turns the pastor into a pillar of salt.
APRIL
A new strain of the coronavirus, the highly contagious delta variant, reaches the United States and begins to spread across the country. Fortunately, the Facebook social media platform has millions of highly skilled infectious disease specialists who are able to weigh in and offer their expert medical opinions.
The nation experiences a shortage of ketchup packets — no, really — and Ted Cruz, greatly concerned for the well-being of his constituents, flies to the Bahamas.
MAYKentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit fails a post-race drug test, but trainer Bob Baffert has a logical explanation: A member of the horse’s training team, who had been taking cough medicine, peed in the horse’s stall, and the horse ate the contaminated hay. Churchill Downs officials respond with a resounding “neigh.”
Elsewhere in the sports world, Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac breaks his right thumb while angrily undressing after a poor pitching performance. Or, as manager Terry Francona describes it, “aggressively ripping off his shirt.”
A brief gas shortage sweeps the nation when greedy jerks are caught “aggressively hoarding gas.”
JUNEAmerican distance runner Shelby Houlihan is banned from competition, including the Summer Olympics, after testing positive for steroids. She blames the positive test on a pork burrito she had eaten. “Either that,” she says, “or I ate some hay that had been peed on by someone taking cough medicine.”
A humpback whale temporarily swallows a lobster diver off the coast of Massachusetts before spitting him back out after about 30 seconds. Marine biologists speculate the whale must’ve been suffering from diver-ticulitis.
The Biden administration replaces the word “mothers” with “birthing people” in a federal publication, an act that irritates multitudes of mothers across the country. “Why would he do that?” one mom says. “He’s the birthing person of all idiots.”
JULY
COVID-19 casts a dark shadow over the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, where Olympic officials are forced to create several improvised events, including the hypodermic needle toss, competitive nasal swabbing and synchronized coughing. In addition, all swimming and diving events take place in a giant pool of hand sanitizer to reduce the risk of infection.
AUGUST
Health officials report that Americans have begun using ivermectin — a deworming medication traditionally used on large livestock such as cows and horses — to treat COVID-19. The officials add that while the drug is completely ineffective against the virus, the good news is that the nation’s raging “worm pandemic” has all but vanished.
When asked if he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tells the press, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” His nose grows 2 inches.
SEPTEMBER
A pair of Michael Jordan’s old underpants, showing signs of “definite use,” sell in an auction for more than $3,300.
In a related story, the Pew Research Center comes to the scientific conclusion that some people have “more money than brains.”
OCTOBER
Facebook malfunctions and goes down for almost an entire day. Users of the popular social media platform become so panicked that they go door to door, showing their neighbors what they’re eating for dinner and arguing with complete strangers about whether they should get vaccinated.
A stranded hiker in Colorado ignores repeated calls from search-and-rescue workers because — true story — he doesn’t recognize the number they’re calling from. “I’d rather die and be eaten by vultures,” he explains, “than get another call about extending my car warranty.”
In a moment of poetic justice, actor William Shatner — best known as Capt. James T. Kirk on “Star Trek” — boards a rocket and goes to space for real, if only for 10 minutes. The experience moves him to tears.
In a related story, Aaron Rodgers tells the press, “Yeah, I’ve been to space.” His nose grows another 2 inches.
Ohio, touting itself as the “Birthplace of Aviation” — despite North Carolina’s long-standing claim of being “First In Flight” — loses credibility by accidentally introducing a new license plate that features the “Wright Flyer” flying backwards. Red-faced Ohio DMV officials blame the gaffe on a tainted burrito.
NOVEMBER
Aaron Rodgers, despite being “immunized,” is diagnosed with COVID-19. After publicly admitting he has been treated with ivermectin, he calls a press conference and calmly reassures his fans by telling them, “Moooooooooooo.” Later in the month, Rodgers shocks the nation when he breaks up with his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, and begins dating Elsie the Cow.
When yet another COVID-19 variant reaches the United States — the omicron variant — conspiracy theorists point out that the letters in omicron can be rearranged to spell “moronic” and that the letters in omicron and delta can be rearranged to spell “media control.” Yeah, well, the letters in conspiracy can be rearranged to spell “spicy acorn.” Aha!
DECEMBER
The United States announces a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, dealing a serious blow to the nation’s gold-medal chances in the handshaking, treaty-signing and schmoozing competitions.
Santa Claus nearly has his annual Christmas Eve run canceled when an outbreak of worms decimates his team of reindeer. “I couldn’t find any ivermectin anywhere because of COVID,” Santa tells the North Pole News Service. “Finally, I called Aaron Rodgers, and he shared some of his supply with me — but he said I’d have to pay him back! Can you believe that?! Boy, I sure hope the Packers lose this year!”
Yep, it’s been that kind of year, folks — so bad that even Santa Claus is grumpy — so we can only imagine what 2022 will hold. Bring it on, Beelzebub!
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
